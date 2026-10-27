October 27, 2026 8:54 AM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan questions age-old beliefs and superstitions

Amitabh Bachchan questions age-old beliefs and superstitions

Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan questioned age-old traditions and superstitions, wondering why people keep following beliefs without understanding their meaning.

Amitabh took to his blog to reflect on how one's desires and outlook on life evolve.

“...a little self-indulgence.. often away from it .. but a time comes in the lives of life when you want to do all that you felt restricted towards .. the path taken .. that rack on the shelf .. a jacket worn often, but a wish to alter .. to see that which has not been seen before and undesired, but desired now .. strange .. the guidance that life pushes you towards,” Amitabh wrote in the blog.

“carefree earlier then , in those times and now carefree again .. the circle complete .. why .. ?

why does the brain decide on all this ..? i wonder .. discomforting, but it does .. it does so many comforting actions too, does it not ?”

He cited examples such as avoiding nail-cutting on Saturdays and wearing a green shawl instead of a green stone, questioning the logic behind such practices.

“Shanichar ko nakhoon mat kaato, ashubh hota hai !!! Pratha chali aa rahi hai, aur humaara bhay, ek aagyaakaari manushya ke tahat, use maanyata deta rehta hai! ‘Hara patthar mat pehno, ek hare rang ki shawl bagal mein rakh lo’!!”

(Don’t cut your nails on Saturday; it is considered inauspicious!!! A tradition has been passed down through generations, and our fear, under the influence of an obedient mind, continues to validate it!)”

The icon added: “Us bechaare patthar ne kya bigaada hai aapka, aur yeh hare rang ki shawl kaise laabhdayak ho jaayegi ??? Pratha ???!!! Arth ??”

(Don’t wear a green stone; instead, keep a green shawl by your side!! What has that poor stone done to you? And how is this green shawl going to benefit you??? Tradition???!!! Meaning???)

--IANS

dc/

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