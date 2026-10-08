Amitabh Bachchan pays emotional tribute to late Nana Patekar

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has offered his condolences to the late acting legend Nana Patekar after he passed away at the age of 75.

The actor appeared on the quiz based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, and made an emotional speech, as he said in Hindi, "Deviyo aur sajjano, Nana Patekar ji ka achanak aaj subah swargwas ho gaya. Ek adwitiya kalakar, mitra, shubhchintak, aur ek utkrisht samaj sevak aaj hamare beech nahi rahe. Ye na keval Bharatiya film udyog ke liye, balki ek vyaktigat taur par, jinka bhi unke saath sampark hua, usne hum sabko stabdh kar diya hai (Ladies and gentlemen, Nana Patekar ji passed away suddenly this morning. An unparalleled artist, a friend, a well-wisher, and an exceptional social worker is no longer among us. This is not only a monumental loss for the Indian film industry, but also a deeply personal loss for everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His sudden departure has left us all stunned)”.

He further mentioned, “Unki bebaki, unki sadgi, aur sach ko sach kehne ka unka saahas, ye sari baatein unko sabse alag banati thi. Kuch log hamare jeevan se chale jaate hain, lekin unki aawaz, unke paropkar, unki sikhai hui seekh hamare bhitar reh jaati hai. Nana unhi logon mein se ek the. Aapko, Nana, vyaktigat roop se mera naman. Aur aapki us kala ko pranam, jise aapne puri imandari se jeeya aur hum sabko samarpit kiya (His fearlessness, his simplicity, and his courage to call the truth exactly as it was, these qualities made him truly different from everyone else. Some people leave our lives, but their voice, their acts of compassion, and the lessons they have taught us remain within us. Nana was one of those rare people. Nana, I offer you my deepest personal respects. And I salute the art that you lived with complete honesty and devoted wholeheartedly to all of us)”.

The 2 actors had worked together on ‘Kohram’, and have shared a warm relationship as professionals. Remembering their shared moments over the years, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan spoke warmly of Nana Patekar’s extraordinary social work in Maharashtra.

He further mentione, "Iss manch par hamare vishesh karyakram mein ek atithi ke roop mein unka aagman hua tha. Wo yaadgar shaam sada hamare saath rahegi (He had come to this stage as a guest for our special episode. That memorable evening will always remain with us)”.

“Unki baaton ne na keval hume prabhavit kiya, balki jis nek kaaj ke liye unhone jeeti hui dhanrashi ko samarpit kiya, wo unki samaj seva ka udaharan tha. Maharashtra ke un gaon mein jo varsha ke abhav se peedit the, unhone wahan ke kisanon ke saath sampark kiya aur vyakatigat roop se unki seva ki. KBC parivaar ki aur se hardik shradhanjali (He had come to this stage as a guest for our special episode. That memorable evening will always remain with us. His words not only touched and inspired us, but the noble cause to which he dedicated the prize money he had won was a powerful example of his commitment to social service. In the villages of Maharashtra that were suffering because of a lack of rainfall, he reached out to the farmers and personally extended his support and service to them On behalf of the entire KBC family, our heartfelt tribute)”.

--IANS

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