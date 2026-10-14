Amitabh Bachchan highlights the power of music in lives of people with autism

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan reflected on the possible connection between music and autism while interacting with contestant Rishabh on the popular quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

During the conversation, the veteran shared his thoughts on his observation that music often serves as an incredible medium of connection and expression for individuals with autism.

The megastar, observed, “Na jaane kyun, bhai sahab, mujhe aisa lag raha hai ki autism jo hai... jab theek ho jata hai ya unke man mein jo hota hai, sangeet se unko bada prem hota hai..” (I don't know why, but I feel that when autism gets better, or whatever is in their minds, they have a great love for music)

To illustrate his point, the veteran star recounted an inspiring story he had encountered about a young child.

“Aur isliye main keh raha hoon kyunki maine kahin ek dekha tha udaharan ki ek baccha tha ek parivaar mein, aur woh autism ka bimaar tha... kabhi kuch bolta nahi tha, kuch nahi kar pata tha. Mata-pita bhi uske chintit the, saath le jaate the toh bahut hi kasht hota tha unko. Ek din kya hua... unka do mahella makan tha, toh parivaar doosre maale par, mata-pita vagaira wahan the."

"Raat ko bahut der raat ko unke ghar mein neeche ek piano tha, unhone suna ki ek piano baj raha hai, aise-aise bade bikhyat jo Chopin, Beethoven, unki dhunein baj rahi hain piano pe. Toh unhone kaha yeh kahan se aawaaz aa rahi hai? Bhai sahab, woh neeche aaye toh dekha woh 4-5 saal ka baccha jo tha, jo autism ka bimaar tha, woh piano baja raha tha, ekdam perfect... Beethoven, jo bade-bade sangeetkar rahe hain, unki dhunein baja raha tha..”

(And that is why I am saying this, because I once came across an example of a child in a family who had autism... He never spoke and could not do anything. His parents were also worried about him, and taking him along with them was very difficult for them. One day, what happened was... they had a two-storey house, and the family, including the parents and others, were on the second floor)

(Late at night, very late at night, there was a piano downstairs in their house. They heard a piano playing, with melodies by renowned composers such as Chopin and Beethoven being played on it. So they wondered where the sound was coming from. Sir, when they came downstairs, they saw that the child, who was four or five years old and had autism, was playing the piano perfectly... playing the melodies of great composers such as Beethoven)

Emphasizing the magical bond between musical ability and neurodivergence, Big B concluded, “Toh kahin na kahin mujhe lagta hai ki autism ke saath thoda sa sangeet ka bhi ek sambandh hai. Aur main aasha karta hoon ki aap desh ke liye, apne liye, aap apne kaam se logon ko prabhavit karenge. Bohot bohot dhanyavaad aapka..”

(So, somewhere, I feel that there is some connection between autism and music. And I hope that, for the country and for yourself, you will influence people through your work. Thank you very, very much)

–IANS

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