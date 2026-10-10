October 10, 2026 2:23 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional listening to late mother Teji Bachchan’s voice ahead of 84th birthday

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was left visibly emotional on the sets of the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati during a special birthday-week celebration, as the voice of his late mother, Teji Bachchan, filled the studio with cherished memories.

The emotional moment unfolded when a recording of Teji Bachchan reciting a poem penned by her husband and noted Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan was played on the show.

The poem, ‘Raat Aadhi Ho Gayi Hai’, evoked fond memories of the actor’s parents, leaving him overwhelmed with emotions.

Monochrome pictures of a young Amitabh with his mother appeared on the screen, accompanied by Teji Bachchan’s soulful recitation of the poem by Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Recognizing the familiar voice instantly, a visibly overwhelmed Big B paused to share with the audience, “Maa ki aawaaz hai yeh... Haan, woh Babuji ki ek kavita gaa rahi hain..” (This is my mother’s voice... Yes, she is singing a poem by Babuji)

Further a young child and dancer paid a tribute to the megastar stating, “Amitabh Bachchan ji sirf ek superstar, host ya pita nahi... balki ek emotion hain, Hindustan ka emotion” (Amitabh Bachchan ji is not just a superstar, a host or a father... he is an emotion, the emotion of India)

Amitabh bachchan has spoken a lot many times about his late.Mother and all the impact she has had on him throughout his life.

Teji bachchan passed away in 2007.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan will turn 84 years on October 11.

The actor has been working round the clock, despite his senior age and has multiple projects in the pipeline along with KBC.

–IANS

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