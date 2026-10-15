October 15, 2026 11:16 AM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan expresses his wish being called as ‘Saheb’ by Jaya Bachchan at home

Amitabh Bachchan expresses his wish being called as ‘Saheb’ by Jaya Bachchan at home

Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) Bollywood legend and megastar Amitabh Bachchan left the audience in splits with his humorous take, expressing on a wish post a listening to a contestant's story.

Talking to a contestant on the quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, the megastar expressed his desire to be addressed as 'Saheb' at home by his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

The funny moment unfolded when Big B asked a contestant on the hotseat about her companions accompanying her in the studio, “Aap apne companion ke roop mein kise laayi hain aaj?” (Whom have you brought along as your companion today?)

The contestant shared that her mother-in-law and 10-year-old son Daksh accompanied her, adding, “Waise toh Saheb aana chahte the, par kisi kaam vash woh nahi aa paye the..” (Actually, Saheb wanted to come, but he could not make it due to some work)

Curious, Amitabh Bachchan asked for clarification, “Saheb kaun hain..” (Who is Saheb?)

When the contestant revealed that 'Saheb' is what she affectionately calls her husband, Rahul, Big B humorously processed the tradition, “Unko Saheb bulati hain aap…” (You call him Saheb?!)

Reacting to the revelation, the megastar said he would take inspiration from the contestant and ask his wife, actress Jaya Bachchan, to address him in the same manner.

With a wide grin, leaving everyone entertained, the cine-icon stated, “Aaj hi jaa karke abhi raat ko main Jaya ji ko bolne wala hoon ki aap bhi humko Saheb bulaya kijeye, humko bahut accha lagega..” (Tonight itself, as soon as I get home, I am going to tell Jaya ji to address me as Saheb too. I would really like it)

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28 (Photo : IANS/imrankhan/insta)

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28

City will learn the lessons from PSG loss: Man City boss Maresca

City will learn the lessons from PSG loss: Man City boss Maresca

Rupee rises 32 paise as forex measures and lower crude support sentiment

Rupee rises 32 paise as forex measures and lower crude support sentiment

Richa Chadha flies down to Delhi to celebrate Ali Fazal’s b’day: It’s about making beautiful memories

Richa Chadha flies down to Delhi to celebrate Ali Fazal’s b’day: It’s about making beautiful memories

Sydney Thunder bolster their squad with Trent Boult’s addition BBL 16

Sydney Thunder bolster their squad with Trent Boult’s addition BBL 16

Yami Gautam on visiting Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir for the first time: ‘I have a lot of emotions in my heart’

Yami Gautam on visiting Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir for the first time: ‘I have a lot of emotions in my heart’

India, China weigh emerging calculus of power in an era of fragmentation and disorder

India, China weigh emerging calculus of power in an era of fragmentation and disorder

Delhi Police defend Metro curbs, internet suspension in SC as proportionate measures to maintain public order

Delhi Police defend Metro curbs, internet suspension in SC as proportionate measures to maintain public order

'Please pretend I'm running': Trump asks voters ahead of Nov midterms

'Please pretend I'm running': Trump asks voters ahead of Nov midterms

'All of us are looking to dominate': How a structured pathway is powering India A women's rise

'All of us are looking to dominate': How a structured pathway is powering India A women's rise