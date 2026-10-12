October 12, 2026 4:35 PM हिंदी

Amit Sana credits his Indian Idol competitor Abhijeet Sawant for the show's credibility

Amit Sana credits his Indian Idol rival Abhijeet Sawant for the show's credibility

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Singer Abhijeet Sawant, the winner of the first season of Indian Idol, is set to return to the iconic stage with Indian Idol Legends Return.

This marked his emotional reunion with fellow Season 1 contestant Amit Sana and judge Himesh Reshammiya.

Welcoming Abhijeet back to the show, Amit Sana expressed his admiration for the singer and highlighted his contribution to the musical reality show's legacy.

“Abhijeet Sawant ke bina Indian Idol can never be Indian Idol,” Amit said. (Indian Idol can never be Indian Idol without Abhijeet Sawant.)

Adding to the excitement, judge Himesh Reshammiya enthusiastically welcomed the singer, saying, “Ab banega yeh show blockbuster.” (Now this show will become a blockbuster.)

On the show, Abhijeet captivated the audience with a soulful rendition of Har Kisi Ko Nahi Milta Pyaar Zindagi Mein, bringing back memories of his journey on the show that introduced him to audiences across the country.

Praising the singer's contribution, Himesh said, “Abhijeet Sawant ke liye main yahi kehna chahunga, Indian Idol ka karz chukaya aapne, dhamaka machaya aapne, aashique banaya aapne.” (For Abhijeet Sawant, I would like to say this - you have repaid your debt to Indian Idol, you have created a sensation, and you have made people fall in love.)

Reflecting on his return to the stage that changed his life, Abhijeet said, “Stepping back onto the Indian Idol stage brings back an unbelievable rush of emotions because this is where my life changed forever. I still remember the nervousness, the raw hope, and the big dreams I held when I first stood here two decades ago, completely unaware of the journey ahead.”

He added, “Winning the title gave me my identity, but more than that, it blessed me with the love of millions of people, a love that remains my greatest anchor today. Returning for 'Indian Idol Legends Return' isn't just about reliving old memories; it’s about coming full circle, honoring that twenty-year bond with the audience, and giving them my absolute best once again. This stage will forever be my true home.”

For the uninitiated, Indian Idol Legends Return brings together celebrated voices from the show's history, with reunions and performances that revisit memorable moments from its musical legacy.

–IANS

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