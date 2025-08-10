August 10, 2025 6:25 PM हिंदी

Amar Upadhyay on being a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, 'I Give My All To Every Scene'

Amar Upadhyay on being a part of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, 'I Give My All To Every Scene'

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" has received a positive response from the audience, and actor Amar Upadhyay, who plays Mihit Virani, is thrilled.

According to Amar, the key lies in striking a balance between the charm of the original drama and today’s sensibilities.

"I think it’s the perfect mix of nostalgia and fresh storytelling. The original Kyunki holds such a special place in people’s hearts, and with Kyunki 2, we’ve managed to bring that emotional connect back but in a way that resonates with today’s generation," he shared.

Amar claimed that for him, stepping back into the shoes of Mihir was all about embracing evolution. He added that back then, Mihir used to be gentle, traditional, and very much a man of his time; however, in "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" he has evolved.

"He’s still grounded, but there’s more emotional depth, more space for vulnerability," Amar went on to explain.

Reflecting on the vulnerability shown in a memorable scene where Mihir breaks down on Tulsi’s shoulder, he added, “It was a bit of both; planned and in the moment. I didn’t hold back, and that’s why the audience connected so deeply."

Reacting to being tagged as the "green flag" of Indian television, Amar said, "If people see Mihir, and me, in that light, then I must be doing something right. We need more 'green flags' on television as well as real life."

Overcoming the massive pressure of TRPs, Amar focuses on what he can control - giving his 100% on set, then going home and spending quality time with his family. "After that, it’s in the audience’s hands," he added.

Amidst all this, Amar is extremely grateful for the love showered upon "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2" by the audience.

"You’ve welcomed Mihir and Tulsi back into your homes, and that means everything to us. We’ll keep giving you stories and moments that stay with you long after the episode ends," he concluded.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Lara Dutta reveals Deanne Pandey has been working tirelessly for her kids- Ahaan & Alanna

Lara Dutta reveals Deanne Panday has been working tirelessly for her kids- Ahaan & Alanna

‘Saiyaara’ director Mohit Suri’s wife Uditaa Goswami turns DJ, spins magic at film’s success bash 

‘Saiyaara’ director Mohit Suri’s wife Uditaa Goswami turns DJ, spins magic at film’s success bash 

India qualify for AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in two decades

India qualify for AFC U20 Women’s Asian Cup for the first time in two decades

Incentivising infiltration: The US military's dangerous bet on Pakistan

Incentivising infiltration: The US military's dangerous bet on Pakistan

Ginger picks four as Australia A beat India A by four runs, win T20 series 3-0

Ginger picks four as Australia A beat India A by four runs, win T20 series 3-0

Bhopal dermatologist, FIR, Bigg Boss, Dr. Abhineet Gupta

Bhopal dermatologist files FIR after being conned on the pretext of getting entry in 'Bigg Boss'

‘Dhadak 2’ actor Saad Bilgrami says it’s important for an artist to conserve their raw talent 

‘Dhadak 2’ actor Saad Bilgrami says it’s important for an artist to conserve their raw talent 

‘Tech Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi urges Indian firms to prioritise country's needs

‘Tech Atmanirbhar Bharat': PM Modi urges Indian firms to prioritise country's needs

Pakistan’s all-weather friend China is its biggest defence exporter

Pakistan's all-weather friend China is its biggest defence exporter

From 'Look East' to 'Act East', India emerging a key player in Indian Ocean region

From 'Look East' to 'Act East', India emerging a key player in Indian Ocean region