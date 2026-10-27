October 27, 2026 3:34 PM हिंदी

Amal Neerad's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' makers reveal Paris Laxmi's character in film

Amal Neerad's 'Bachelor Party D'eux' makers reveal Paris Laxmi's character in film (Photo: Amal Neerad/Instagram)

Chennai, Oct 27 (IANS)The makers of critically acclaimed director Amal Neerad's eagerly awaited upcoming Malayalam film 'Bachelor party D'eux', have now disclosed that actress Paris Laxmi plays a character called Nalini in the film.

Taking to his social media timelines, director Amal Neerad wrote,"Paris Laxmi is Nalini."

The film has triggered huge interest among fans and film buffs as it is a sequel to Amal Neerad’s successful film 'Bachelor Party' which released in 2012.

Sources close to the unit say that although the upcoming film will have a connection to the plot of the earlier film, it will have several new characters.

'Bachelor Party D'eux' boasts of a big and impressive star cast. It features actor Naslen, who shot to fame in the pan Indian blockbuster 'Premalu', in the lead. Alongside Naslen, the film will also feature actors Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Sharafudeen, Shine Tom Chacko, Chandu Salimkumar, Rajisha Vijayan,Hansika Krishna and Paris Laxmi in pivotal roles.

The makers had recently disclosed that actress Nadiya Moidu plays a character called Anna Mathews while Rajisha Vijayan plays a character called Simple in the film. Jyothirmayee plays Paulie while Hansika Krishna plays a character called Carol.

A week ago, the makers had disclosed that Naslen, who plays the lead in the film, plays a character called Sony in the film. Two posters of the actor from the film were released at the time of announcing his character's name.

While Shine Tom Chacko plays Guru in the film, Chandu Salimkumar plays a character called Mammu. Sreenath Bhasi will be seen as Xavi in the film, which will feature Shara U Dheen as Pappan.

Soubin Shahir plays a character called Dani in the film.

Interestingly, while the makers have disclosed the character names of the actors whose looks in the film have been released, they have made an exception in the case of actor Tovino Thomas.

Although Tovino Thomas's look in the film has been released, the makers have chosen not to release his character's name. While releasing his posters from the film, director Amal Neerad recalled a quote by Shakespeare. He wrote, "Hell is empty and all the devils are here -William Shakespeare."

On the technical front, the film has cinematography by Appu Prabhakar and music by Christo Xavier. Editing for the film is by Vivek Harshan. The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on November 19 this year.

--IANS

mkr/

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