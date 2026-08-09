Amaal Mallik: The AI in my mind knows which singer's song it is

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik has shared that his mind has an impeccable clarity of thought about the type of singer that he would cast for playback in a song.

Amaal, who has composed the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from the upcoming Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film in the BKC area of Mumbai, and shared his opinion on the larger industry practise of music composers replacing scratch singer with AI.

He told IANS, “When I have worked with singers, I have kept clarity with them. I tell them, ‘Sir, maybe this voice won't go’. But, I have never done that I cast Sonu Nigam, Arijit Singh, KK, and then said we will choose now. I have been very sure. I think the AI in my mind knows which singer's song it is”.

However, he didn’t completely quash the practice of using AI as it saves the composer from the hassle of convincing a senior singer that their voice wasn’t picked by the producers.

“I think it is better to use an AI voice than hurt anyone. Whether he is a senior, new, or anyone. Either you have courage, like I say with clarity that you are new and we are trying your voice. And I don't call any senior to sing until I am sure. So, I keep it very clear. I tell the producer that this is my vision. Once he sings, then it is my job to get the best out of that singer”, he added.

Meanwhile, ‘Awarapan 2’ is a sequel to ‘Awarapan’, and sees Emraan Hashmi reprising his role of Shivam Pandit. While ‘Awarapan’ was dubbed a flop upon its release, the film gained a significant loyal following in later years, eventually attaining the cult-status owing to its music, and Emraan Hashmi’s performance.

‘Awarapan 2’ is set to release on August 14, 2026.

--IANS

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