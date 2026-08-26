Amaal Mallik lashes out at film and music industry: My songs are my babies, I’m a dangerous dad

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Music composer Amaal Mallik, who has composed the song ‘Yeh Awarapan’ from the recently released Emraan Hashmi-starrer ‘Awarapan 2’, has once again pointed his guns at the alleged dirty games in the music industry.

On Wednesday, the composer took to his Instagram, and penned a long note in which he lashed out at the alleged negative PR around ‘Yeh Awarapan’.

He wrote, “Dear Music & Film Industry Walon…. I’m not in any kind of race with you all. I’ve never needed marketing budgets to manufacture my identity. People know my music because they have lived their lives through it…. That’s a privilege money cannot purchase! Whatever my song maybe to you to me it’s PURE, it is HONEST, it’s VULNERABLE YET POWERFUL. Get one thing straight, MY SONGS are my BABIES, and TRUST me when I say I’m a DANGEROUS DAD. Read that Again & Again…. It is an infant that was delivered just 3 weeks ago & you better not mess with any one’s children”.

He continued, “Not MINE atleast ! This is the best that I could CREATE with COMPLETE CONVICTION & my own father was blown away (his words, not mine) and overall felt proud & had TEARS in his eyes (sic)”.

He requested the members of his fraternity to FOCUS on originals & build ther own LEGACY instead of measuring themselves against him.

He further mentioned, “You can’t touch what I’ve built, keep at it and you’ll waste your entire LIFE. ‘Log 4 kandhon pe jaate hai is duniya se, Main 4 gaano pe chale jaaunga’. @visheshfilms taught entire generations that EMOTION outlives TRENDS, and I have walked the same path since my CHILDHOLD days as a musician, but FATE intertwined 20 years later, in 2026. Data is GREAT, but ART will always come before the ALGORITHM”.

The composer said that his song in the film is being targeted for featuring the traces of songs from the first part of the ‘Awarapan’ franchise.

He went on, “If conviction is REAL, it should exist EVERYWHERE, NOT ONLY WHERE IT’S CONVENIENT !!!!!!! People can’t seem to wrap their heads around the fact that a SUPER FLOP FILM , A 2007 ORIGINAL became a CULT 20 years later & today it stands as a TESTAMENT to the fact that SOUL and SELF-BELIEF can make anything happen at given point in TIME. PS: Did we do CORPORATE BOOKINGS? Naaaah, We didn’t need that (sic)”.

“Nothing WRONG with it as most people do it RAMPANTLY nowadays to continue to MAINTAIN a false CROWN they themselves placed on their head. It’s like buying clicks and views for music videos….Same shit ! I PRAY the film industry has many more super duper HITS and BLOCKBUSTERS like #Awarapan2. Thank you for all the LOVE & the HATE that couldn’t do shit to my legacy or my baby #YehAwarapan. They tried to BURY us but didn’t realise that we were SEEDS. See you next year or not”, he added.

--IANS

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