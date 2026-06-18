'Alpha' action director reveals what sets Alia Bhatt apart from other female stars

Mumbai, June 18 (IANS) Action director Craig Macrae, who has worked with some of the biggest global female action stars like Charlize Theron and Milla Jovovich, has heaped praise on actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari for their work in “Alpha”.

Macrae said: "What sets Alia Bhatt apart from those other female stars is that I think her work ethic is absolutely incredible. She's really put in a lot of time and a lot of effort into preparing for Alpha.”

“She was really dedicated to the movie and I think that's going to be the thing that really makes a huge difference in her on-screen presence."

He added that Alia did not just for the action preparation.

Macrae said: “She obviously did a lot of work for the preparation as the character as well. She's one of those people that you can really feel is willing to put in the amount of work that is required and then some, to go above and beyond what's needed for the film.”

Craig credited Alia and Sharvari’s brilliant team work to bring to life the action sequences to life in Alpha.

"Alia and Sharvari were absolutely incredible for this movie. The preparation that they put into it, the work that they put into preparing for this movie physically and with their skills training and stunt training was absolutely incredible.”

“It's very rare to find people who are willing to put in the amount of time and effort that Alia and Sharvari put into this movie,” he said.

Craig shared: “That really made our lives a lot easier as action designers and stunt team because we had actors that were so well equipped and really well prepared for the action that we were designing in the film.”

“It gave us a lot more ability to be able to design everything and anything that we wanted to in the movie knowing that the actors were going to be able to execute the action."

Produced by Yash Raj Films and directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is set to release in theatres worldwide on July 3.

--IANS

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