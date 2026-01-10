January 10, 2026 4:06 PM हिंदी

Allu Arjun calls ‘dad’ Allu Aravind ‘closest thing to God’ in his birthday note

Hyderabad, Jan 10 (IANS) On his father Allu Aravind’s 77th birthday, superstar Allu Arjun penned an affectionate note, calling the renowned producer “the closest thing to God” in his life.

Arjun took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing with his father in front of his newly launched Allu Cinemas.

Sharing a heartfelt note, Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday, Dad. The closest thing to God in my life. May you always live joyfully.” He accompanied the message with a black heart emoji.

Aravind, who is the founder of Geetha Arts, is regarded as one of the most successful producers in South Indian cinema. Aravind’s notable works as a producer include Bantrothu Bharya, Subhalekha, Pasivadi Pranam, Attaku Yamudu Ammayiki Mogudu, Mappillai, Master, Ninaithen Vandhai, Mangalyam Tantunanena, Annayya, Jalsa, Ghajini, Magadheera, Sarrainodu and Ala Vaikuntapuramulo.

Talking about Arjun, he was last seen in the action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. A sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, it is the second instalment in the Pushpa film series. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. It follows Pushpa Raj, a labourer-turned-red sandalwood smuggler, as he faces growing threats from his enemies, including SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. It is among the most expensive Indian films ever produced and also one of the longest Indian films.

Arjun is all set to reunite with Trivikram for a grand mythological epic, marking their fourth collaboration together. The film is reportedly scheduled to go on floors in February 2027.

He will also be seen in the third instalment of the blockbuster franchise Pushpa, which is being directed by ace director Sukumar. Apart from this, Allu Arjun is also working on his film with director Atlee, tentatively referred to as AA22 X A6. The film will also star Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.

