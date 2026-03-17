Allies resist Trump's call on Hormuz: Report

Washington, March 17 (IANS) Key US allies have pushed back against President Donald Trump’s call to help reopen the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal, exposing widening rifts within the Western alliance as tensions escalate in the Gulf.

Trump has been pressing partners to support efforts to secure the critical oil chokepoint and ease pressure on the global economy. But the response has been cautious and, in some cases, openly dismissive, the report said.

Germany rejected participation outright. Japan and Australia have indicated they are unlikely to send vessels. Britain and France said they are still assessing options and have not committed to any immediate action, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the daily, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius dismissed the idea sharply. He asked what Trump expects “a handful or two handfuls of European frigates to accomplish in the Strait of Hormuz that the powerful US Navy there cannot achieve on its own?”

“This is not our war. We did not start it,” he said.

Trump, however, has escalated pressure. He warned allies that if they refuse to join efforts to open the strait, “we will remember,” the report noted. In an interview, he added that if NATO allies do not help, “it will be very bad for the future” of the alliance.

The White House signalled continued outreach. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump “continues to speak with our allies in Europe and is calling on them for support.”

The reluctance comes amid rising risks in the region. Tehran has threatened to attack any vessels crossing without its approval, sending oil prices higher since the war began. About 20 per cent of the world’s oil supply passed through the strait before the conflict, but the waterway is now largely closed, the report said.

European leaders have adopted a cautious line. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said his country was exploring options but made clear limits.

“We will not be drawn into the wider war,” he said. “Ultimately, we have to open the Strait of Hormuz. That is not a simple task.”

France has taken a more forward-leaning posture but stopped short of committing to immediate operations. President Emmanuel Macron has deployed naval assets to the region and is seeking to build a coalition. However, French officials say any action would follow a halt in fighting.

Macron said freedom of navigation in the strait “must be restored as soon as possible.”

At the European Union level, foreign ministers discussed the situation in Brussels but avoided expanding current naval operations. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said: “Nobody wants to go actively in this war.”

--IANS

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