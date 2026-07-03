All-rounder Deepti Sharma visits Wimbledon

London, July 2 (IANS) With the Indian team's campaign in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup coming to an end, all-rounder Deepti Sharma visited Wimbledon, the world's most prestigious Grand Slam, and watched some of the top tennis players plying their trade at the All-England Club in London.

One of the world's top all-rounders, Deepti, who did well for the Indian team in the T20 World Cup before their campaign came unstuck in the league stage against five-time champions Australia, was welcomed by the All-England Club on her maiden visit to Wimbledon.

"Welcome to Wimbledon, @officialdeeptisharma 🇮🇳," the official handle of the tournament said in a post on the official Instagram handle.

Deepti is the second Indian cricketer to visit Wimbledon in two days. On Wednesday, former India opener Shikhar Dhawan made an appearance at the Centre Court at the All-England Club.

"Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan at Centre Court," said the official handle of Wimbledon in a post on the official Instagram handle.

Dozens of celebrities visit Wimbledon every year to watch the world's top tennis players take the court in the year's third Grand Slam.

On Thursday, top players like Alexandra Eala, Marie Bouzkova, and Emma Navarro reached the Ladies' Singles semifinals with contrasting victories.

Eala of the Philippines continued her onward march at Wimbledon, scoring a fine comeback victory over Maya Joint to secure a maiden entry into the third round. Eala, 21, scored a crucial early break and powered through to a 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 win in just under two hours.

The No. 21 seed Bouzkova recovered from an early break in the opening set to defeat Grant 7-5, 6-3, reaching the third round at Wimbledon for the third time. Her best Grand Slam result came at the All England Club in 2022, when she reached the quarterfinals.

Navarro, who fell to Bouzkova in the Nottingham final, rallied past Oksana Selekhmeteva 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 to reach the third round at the All England Club for the third consecutive year. The American reached the quarterfinals in 2024 and the fourth round last year.

--IANS

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