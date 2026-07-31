All India Muslim Jamaat chief alleges threats from Samajwadi Party; submits evidence over Waqf irregularities

Bareilly, July 31 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi, on Friday alleged receiving threats by people related to the Samajwadi Party (SP) and claimed to have submitted evidence in connection with alleged irregularities in the management of properties owned by the Waqf Board.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said: "People from the Samajwadi Party are trying to scare and threaten me, and are pressuring me. However, I am a Muslim who places absolute faith in God. Therefore, I will not be intimidated by these hollow threats; my trust and belief in God are all I need."

Meanwhile, the Muslim cleric had earlier written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding misappropriation of Waqf Board properties.

Referring to the misappropriation of Waqf Board properties, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said: "I had demanded an investigation into it (Waqf properties) because a massive scam has taken place. SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav and members of his Samajwadi Party demanded proof, claiming I was making baseless allegations and lacked evidence. I want to point out that while Akhilesh Yadav speaks of the theft of Ram Mandir donations—which amounted to only Rs. 2.5 to Rs. 3 crore—the scam involving Waqf Board lands runs into billions of rupees."

"Today, I visited the District Magistrate's (DM) office and submitted proof and documents regarding two properties in the Bareilly district. Among those is a 1,400 bigha land of Waqf property in Baheri tehsil, which is being sold. I presented evidence for that," he added.

The All India Muslim Jamaat President also claimed that the second evidence submitted by him is from Bareilly's Chandpur Bichpuri.

"A Waqf property was sold there whose market price today stands at one hundred crore rupees. It's price increased after the area got urbanised," he said.

Asserting that the Waqf amount was meant to help the poor, orphan and widow Muslims, the Muslim cleric said: "Only corruption has taken place and the money has been used by people for their own interests."

In an appeal to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said: "I appeal to the Chief Minister as well as the District Magistrate to conduct a probe into all these properties so that the truth comes out and the money reaches the poor Muslims."

--IANS

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