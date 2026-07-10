Alicia Silverstone cuddles son Bear Blu Jarecki: A mama’s favorite place

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Hollywood actress Alicia Silverstone shared a throwback glimpse into her bond with son Bear Blu Jarecki as she cozily cuddles with him and tagged his hug as “mama’s favourite place.”

Alicia shared an old picture on the photo-sharing website, where the mother-son duo are cuddling each other in bed. Bear is seen fast asleep as he holds on to mother lying next to him.

“A mama’s favorite place,” Alicia wrote as the caption.

In May, the actress penned a note for her son as he turned 15. Alicia, best known for playing Cher Horowitz in the 1995 teen comedy film Clueless, shared a series of photos of Bear from his infancy through his teenage years.

For the caption, she wrote: “It’s Bear’s birthday today. 15 years with this human… I can’t believe it. Being his mom has been the most incredible gift. I love my Bear so much. I’m so proud of who he is… and I’m the luckiest mama.”

Alicia shared Bear with her then husband rock musician Christopher Jarecki. After meeting outside a theatre in 1997 and dating for almost a decade, the couple got married.

They welcomed Bear in 2011. The couple separated in February 2018, filed for divorce three months later, and it was finalized in November of that year.

On the work front, Silverstone made her film debut in the thriller The Crush in 1993. She gained further prominence as a teen idol when she appeared in the music videos for Aerosmith's songs "Cryin'", "Amazing", and "Crazy".

In 1997, she portrayed Batgirl in the superhero film Batman & Robin. Silverstone received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress –Television Series Musical or Comedy for her role in Miss Match.

The 49-year-old actress was last seen in the film “A Merry Little Ex-Mas” directed by Steve Carr and written by Holly Hester. It also stars Oliver Hudson, Jameela Jamil and Pierson Fodé.

--IANS

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