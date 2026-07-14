Alia Bhatt’s excited to explore a character in rich, mysterious world of Tumbbad with ‘Tumbbad 2’

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who has officially come on board for the sequel of “Tumbbad” in a pivotal role, said that she is looking forward to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad.

Alia said in a statement: “Tumbbad has stayed with me ever since I first watched it. Very few films create a world that feels this original and immersive, and even fewer continue to grow in people’s imagination years after they’ve released. That’s what makes this opportunity so exciting.”

She added: “To now become a part of that world is incredibly special. I’m looking forward to working with Sohum and Nawaz, two artists I’ve admired for a long time, and to exploring a character that belongs to a story as rich, mysterious and unforgettable as Tumbbad. I can’t wait for audiences to experience what we’re creating together.”

Tumbbad is a rare cinematic phenomenon that redefined the folklore fantasy genre and has only grown in stature since its release. The upcoming film also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Alia’s collaboration with actor-producer Sohum Shah, the creative force behind the Tumbbad franchise, alongside the formidable Nawazuddin, promises an exciting new chapter for the much-loved universe.

Sohum Shah, “Having Alia Bhatt come on board for Tumbbad 2 is truly delightful for all of us. She is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation, and I am sure the audience will get to witness something unique with her in the film.”

“We have all witnessed her incredible performances on screen right from her debut. This is my first collaboration with her, and I am genuinely looking forward to working together.”

Producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada said, "Alia Bhatt is undoubtedly one of the finest actresses in our industry, and her joining Tumbbad 2 is truly incredible. This also marks our third collaboration with Alia after the phenomenal success of Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR, making it even more special for us.”

“She is the perfect choice for this film, and the audience will see her in a way like never before. She is a remarkably accomplished actor who immediately understood our ambition behind the project. Having her on board will elevate both the film."

Tumbbad 2 is being spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada.

The film is directed by Adesh Prasad, who is helming the highly anticipated next chapter of the Tumbbad universe.

Tumbbad 2 is slated to release in cinemas on December 3, 2027.

--IANS

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