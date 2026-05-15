May 15, 2026 9:23 AM हिंदी

Alia Bhatt croons ‘Maskara’ while applying mascara for ‘Alpha’ Sharvari, ‘Jigra’ Vedang Raina

Alia Bhatt croons ‘Maskara’ while applying mascara for ‘Alpha’ Sharvari, ‘Jigra’ Vedang Raina

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who made an appearance at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, has given her nod to the song “Maskara” from the upcoming film “Main Vaapas Aaunga.”

Alia shared a video of herself from her dressing room, where she was seen dolling up. In the clip, the actress is seen applying mascara and humming the track “Maskara” picturised on actors Sharvari and Vedang Raina from the film by Imtiaz Ali.

For the caption, Alia wrote in the stories section on Instagram: “For my Alpha Sharvari, For my Jigra Vedang Raina and the ultimate rockstars Imtiaz Ali and AR Rahman.”

The track, which features vocals by Vedang and Nilanjana Ghosh, celebrates the feeling of budding young love. "Maskara" shows how the feelings of young love haven’t changed over time.

For Jiya, played by Sharvari, it’s all sparkle and mischief. She dances through the feeling, teasing it, turning her butterflies into something bold and fun. For Vedang’s character Keenu, it is soft, honest, and vulnerable, as he quietly understands what she is playfully hiding.

Upon the release of the song, Vedang had said in a statement: “‘Maskara’ is incredibly close to my heart because it let me step into the character in a whole new way, not just as an actor, but through music.”

He said that there’s a “raw innocence in what Keenu feels, and singing it made those emotions even more intimate and real for me.”

Vedang added: “Recording with A. R. Rahman, sir, was surreal. His process pushes you to explore depths you didn’t know existed. And to be part of Imtiaz Ali sir’s world, where every emotion feels so lived-in, made this journey truly unforgettable.”

The upcoming film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang. Produced by Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the film releases in cinemas on 12th June 2026.

--IANS

dc/

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