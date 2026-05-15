Brazil extend Ancelotti's contract until 2030

Rio de Janeiro, May 15 (IANS) Carlo Ancelotti has extended his contract as manager of Brazil's national team until 2030, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

The 66-year-old Italian took over as Brazil’s head coach in May 2025 and secured the team’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026, which begins next month in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In total, he has been in charge for ten matches, with five wins, two draws, and three losses.

“I arrived in Brazil a year ago. From the very first minute, I understood what football means to this country," Ancelotti told the CBF’s official website. "For a year now, we’ve been working to bring the Brazilian national team back to the top of the world. But the CBF and I want more. More wins, more time, more work."

"We are very happy to announce that we will continue together for another four years," said Ancelotti. "We’re going all the way to the 2030 World Cup. I want to thank the CBF for their trust. Thank you, Brazil, for the warm welcome and all the affection."

Ancelotti has overseen five wins, two draws and three losses since his appointment.

CBF President Samir Xaud called the extension a historic day. “Carlo Ancelotti’s contract extension represents another firm step in our commitment to providing the five-time World Cup-winning national team with an increasingly strong, modern, and competitive structure,” he said.

Brazil will begin its 2026 World Cup campaign against Morocco on June 13 before also facing Haiti and Scotland in the group stage.

One of the most experienced minds in football, Ancelotti will be a newcomer among his peers in North America, as this will be his first global finals as a coach.

He previously participated in the tournament as a player and as a member of Italy’s coaching staff. Ancelotti will also be the first foreigner to coach Brazil at a World Cup.

On Monday, Ancelotti will announce his initial roster of 26 players for the global showpiece

--IANS

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