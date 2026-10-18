Alia Bhatt confesses she is obsessed with sister Shaheen Bhatt's social media content

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt confessed that she is obsessed with sister Shaheen Bhatt's social media content.

On Sunday, Shaheen used social media to provide netizens with insight into her lunch diaries and the day that followed.

Her post included her posing in a restaurant, waiting for her food, along with a goofy selfie, and other pics of her beautiful surroundings.

"Lunch and other things (sic)," read the caption of the post.

Alia took to the comment section and wrote, "Obsessed with your content".

Reciprocating the love, Shaheen penned, "@aliaabhatt Obsessed with you."

Alia and Shaheen's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan, pitched in saying, "I thought you were sticking to a healthy (strict) eating plan".

Shaheen replied to her mother's query with, "@sonirazdan Of course I was, I don’t know what you’re talking about."

Along with sharing a strong bond, Alia and Shaheen have also joined forces on the work front. The Bhatt sisters run the production banner together, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

They recently backed the romantic entertainer, 'Don’t Be Shy', which premiered on OTT on September 25 this year.

Talking about the drama, Alia and Shaheen released a joint statement, saying, "Don't Be Shy has been extremely special to us from the very beginning, and we couldn’t be prouder to see it come to life. It captures something so honest about being young—the friendships that shape you, the first loves that change you, the heartbreaks that stay with you, and the process of gradually figuring out who you are."

"What excites us most is this brilliant young cast; their energy, vulnerability, and chemistry are magnetic, and they bring such life and honesty to these characters."

Directed by Sreeti Mukerji, 'Don't Be Shy' stars Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora, and Piyush Khati, along with others.

--IANS

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