Ali Fazal to have a working b’day: Being on sets of my next project in Delhi makes it even more special

Mumbai, Oct 14 (IANS) Ali Fazal is set to celebrate his birthday while being busy doing what he loves the most. The actor says being on the set of his next project in Delhi makes it even more special.

Speaking about his working birthday, Ali said: “I’m happy to be spending my birthday doing what I love. It’s been an exciting year with so much happening professionally, and now being on the sets of my next project in Delhi makes it even more special.”

“I feel fortunate to be working on a situational comedy that allows me to explore something that will resonate with the people of our country. For me, there’s no better way to celebrate than being on set and bringing a new story to life.”

Ali Fazal has reportedly begun shooting for his upcoming situational comedy in Delhi. While details about the project remain under wraps, the genre marks another interesting addition to the actor's varied filmography.

The actor was last seen in the OTT anthology Lust Stories 3, consisting of four short film segments directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra and Vishal Bhardwaj.

The film also stars Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Gurfateh Pirzada, Sana Thampi, Ali Fazal, Radhika Madan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth.

In the film front, he was seen in Mirzapur: The Movie directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna.

The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan. It acts as an interquel set during the first season of the Amazon Prime Video television series Mirzapur .

Talking about the actor, Ali made his screen debut with a small role in the film The Other End of the Line in 2008 before appearing in the television miniseries Bollywood Hero in 2009.

He had his first Hindi film release with a supporting role in 3 Idiots, and went on to star in Always Kabhi Kabhi, Baat Ban Gayi and Bobby Jasoos.

Ali was also seen in Fukrey, Happy Bhag Jayegi, Fukrey Returns, as he expanded to international cinema with a small role in Furious 7 and a starring role as Abdul Karim in Victoria & Abdul.

--IANS

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