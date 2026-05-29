Ali Fazal Sonali Bendre-starrer haunting investigative thriller ‘Raakh’ to stream from June 12

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) Filmmaker Prosit Roy’s upcoming haunting investigative thriller “Raakh” starring Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir is all set to stream from June 12 on Prime Video. The director said that the project was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma.

Raakh is an investigative drama that unfolds as a visceral study of the criminal mind and the darkness that lingers beneath the surface of everyday life. It tells the story of two teenagers who vanish without a trace, a close-knit family is shattered and an entire city is left on edge.

Prosit Roy, Director and Executive Producer, Raakh, said in a statement: “Raakh has been one of the most creatively fulfilling and emotionally intense projects I have worked on, because at its heart, it goes far beyond being a crime thriller.”

“What excited me most about Raakh was the opportunity to merge the thrill of a gripping manhunt with an unflinching exploration of trauma and the darker impulses of human nature. Anusha and Sandeep have created a world that is meticulously researched, intricately layered, and rich with moral ambiguity.”

Prosit said that Ali brings a quiet ferocity that anchors the entire narrative, while Sonali and Aamir inhabit their characters with an intensity that makes every moment feel real.

Rishi Negi, Group Chief Operating Officer, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said: “In a landscape filled with crime thrillers, Raakh stood out for its refusal to offer easy answers and its richly textured storytelling that treats characters with as much complexity as its plot.”

“Prosit, Anusha and Sandeep have woven a story that sustains the tension of a relentless investigation while exploring the psychological toll of justice, morality, and duty. The exceptional talent of our cast in Ali, Sonali and Aamir have brought unprecedented depth to their characters.”

The series is created, written, and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues by Ayush Trivedi. It is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Mrinalini Jain, and Shyam Rathi under the banner of Endemol Shine India in association with BhaDiPa.

--IANS

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