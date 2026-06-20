Ali Fazal says although violence is part of nature, one must strive to maintain order in society, be kind

Mumbai, June 20 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released streaming series ‘Raakh’, has said that although violence is innate to nature, one must strive to keep violence away from society.

The actor spoke with IANS after the show’s release along with Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bhashir, Ramandeep Yadav, Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandkumar and Sandeep Sanket in the city.

The actor said that one-upmanship is what leads to violence in nature. When you put his statement in a broader context, it opens up a new perspective. The very essence of the food chain is violence, as the prey has to suffer violence at the hands of the predator to satisfy the hunger of the latter.

When asked about his views on entropy, and how it destroys everything that comes in its way, the actor said, “It's the very nature, I suppose. There is violence in our nature as well. I think it is there. The start point only is, I have something that you don't. And I think that one-upmanship is what is carrying the world forward in some way or form. Sadly, that is, I have something that you don't. Everything from consumerism, nuclear war, politics is based on this concept. Somewhere in that you find a balance. You call it the male-female balance, you call it the duality, whatever. I can only hope that we understand what it really means and the effects of it. Because this is real”.

He further mentioned that although violence is a part of nature, one must understand what violence can lead to, and how it impacts a person, their soul and their skin.

“It in real time affects people. And it's happening now as we speak. There are wars happening. We don't even go outside our country actually. There is enough, we have enough stuff happening here. So, that's it. That's the idea. Stop and maybe, just maybe like, understand how that one strike really translates on the other, on skin, on flesh. When flesh burns, what really happens. You have to understand that. You have to feel it”, he added.

‘Raakh’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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