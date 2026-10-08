October 08, 2026 7:52 PM हिंदी

Ali Fazal recalls the time Nana Patekar cooked for him: One of the best meals

Ali Fazal recalls the time Nana Patekar cooked for him: One of the best meals

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Actor Ali Fazal recalled the time when late veteran actor Nana Patekar cooked a delicious meal for him at his residence.

He also shared that only weeks before his sudden demise on Thursday, Nana Patekar had told him that he would come to bless his daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal.

Sharing a picture with the veteran actor, Ali wrote an emotional tribute for him on social media, saying, "Nana , where do i begin.. just a few weeks ago you said, you’ll come home to bless my daughter.. i am heartbroken today on hearing news of you leaving us like this. Its a dent in world cinema and a chance missed for all the actors who never got a chance to share notes with you on screen. I still remember how fondly you cooked for me in your home.. one of the best meals ive had. (sic)"

"Your aura and your personality resonated far beyond your acting skills. I know how much you cared for this country . We will miss you dearly. Thank you being the guiding light .. our conversations remain undone.. but i know this - where ever you are , that world is going to be lucky to have you.. take care sir," the 'Fukrey' actor added.

Ali Fazal signed off with "With love, Ali ."

For those who do not know, Ali Fazal got a chance to work with Nana Patekar in the 2022 laughter ride 'Tadka'. Made under the direction of Prakash Raj, the comedy drama also featured Shriya Saran and Taapsee in crucial roles, along with others.

Nana Patekar passed away on October 8, 2026, at the age of 75. He suffered a cardiac arrest and was reportedly found unconscious at his home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him through CPR.

--IANS

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