October 08, 2026 7:51 PM हिंदी

Alfonso Cuaron opens up on his changing relationship with filmmaking

Alfonso Cuaron opens up on his changing relationship with filmmaking

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Filmmaker Alfonso Cuaron has shared how life has changed its meaning for him over the years. The filmmaker said that when he was younger, film came first for him. However, these days, life comes first for the Oscar-winning director.

The filmmaker attended the masterclass at the ongoing edition of the Busan International Film Festival, a day after he and his son Jonas Cuaron, his co-writer on 2013 space survival drama ‘Gravity’. revisited the film following an Imax screening

Alfonso Cuaron’s relationship with filmmaking has evolved over a period of time, as he said at the festival, “When I was younger, film was everything and life was just part of it. Now it’s the opposite. Life as an experience is what I now care about the most”.

During the talk, the father-son duo reflected on the shared love of cinema and technical experimentation behind ‘Gravity’, which won Alfonso the best director Oscar. Jonas also brought ‘Campeon Gabacho’ to Busan for its Asian premiere in the World Cinema section.

For Jonas, the core of ‘Gravity’ was rebirth, as the two characters confronted loss and found a way forward, with limited dialogue and an environment that made every action matter.

Alfonso walked down the memory lane, and recalled their discussions about how setting and movement could express the desire to survive. Their collaboration also drew on the films they watched together.

At a press conference, the filmmaker remembered Jonas’ childhood affection for ‘A Man Escaped’ and Vittorio De Sica’s ‘Bicycle Thieves’.

Jonas said, “Growing up watching movies that he loves, and then discovering what I love, I tend to tell a story that is simple but powerful in terms of emotions”.

--IANS

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