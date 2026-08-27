Alessandra Ambrosio to daughter Anja on b’day: 18 years ago, the universe gave me you

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Alessandra Ambrosio penned a heartfelt birthday note for her daughter Anja as she turned 18. The actress and supermodel reflected on the joy of motherhood and celebrating the young woman she has grown into.

Ambrosio took to Instagram, where she shared a reel video featuring her along with her daughter Anja from their younger days to now.

“18 years ago, the universe gave me you. Today I watch this beautiful soul bloom into exactly who she was always meant to be: free and radiant! Being your mother is the most beautiful magic I’ve ever lived. Happy new chapter, my Anja,” she wrote as the caption.

Ambrosio became engaged to American businessman Jamie Mazur in 2008.The couple have a daughter and a son. She announced in 2018 that she and Mazur had split.

In November 2020, Ambrosio revealed that she had acquired American citizenship. In summer 2026, Ambrosio got engaged to Australian jewellery designer Buck Palmer.

The 45-year-old model is known for her work with Victoria's Secret and was chosen as the first spokesmodel for the company's PINK line. She was a Victoria's Secret Angel from 2004 to 2017.

In May 2007, she was included on its list of "100 Most Beautiful People in the World," followed in June 2007 with being mentioned in the "100 Sexiest Women" list. Ambrosio was ranked number five on Forbes' list of the highest-paid models.

She had made several television appearances, notably a cameo as herself in Entourage; The Late Late Show with Craig Kilborn; Late Night with Conan O'Brien; A guest judge on Project Runway Season 2: Team Lingerie and twice on The Tyra Banks Show. She also appeared on America's Next Top Model in the series' 20th cycle.

In 2006, she had a cameo in the box-office hit film Casino Royale. Ambrosio guest-starred on the show How I Met Your Mother. She also made a cameo appearance during the New Girl episode "Prince".

Ambrosio made her acting debut in the Brazilian telenovela Verdades Secretas in June 2015, playing the role of former top model Samia. She appeared as herself in the 2016 film, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.

--IANS

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