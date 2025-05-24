May 24, 2025 7:42 PM हिंदी

Punjab: Alert train driver prevents major accident after iron cot found on tracks; one suspect arrested

Mansa (Punjab), May 24 (IANS) A major accident was narrowly avoided near Mansa in Punjab after an object was found obstructing the railway track. The incident occurred when train number 12137, the Punjab Mail, en route from Delhi to Firozpur, was forced to stop near kilometre mark 245/01, close to the Mansa railway station.

According to officials, someone had deliberately placed an iron cot (charpai) across the railway track during the night. The alertness and quick action of the train’s loco pilot averted a potential disaster, as the train was brought to a halt just in time.

The obstruction due to a cot was detected before the train could run over it. That's how possible derailment or major damage was prevented.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) without losing a minute launched an investigation and scanned CCTV footage from the nearby area. The search and hunt operations by police team led them to a local resident, who was identified as Lali. He was subsequently arrested.

The initial findings indicate that the suspect may have been planning to cause a serious accident. Police said that further investigations are being carried out to determine his motive.

DSP Jagmohan Singh from GRP Bathinda confirmed the arrest and stated: "Thanks to the alertness of the train driver, a major mishap was prevented. Based on CCTV footage and intelligence inputs, we have arrested a man named Lali. He appears to have placed the cot with an intent to cause disruption or harm. Questioning with the suspect and other related individuals are underway."

The incident has raised serious concerns regarding railway safety and the security of tracks, especially in rural and less monitored areas.

Authorities have assured that surveillance will be increased, and patrols will be intensified to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Meanwhile, train services were briefly delayed but resumed shortly after the obstruction was cleared. No injuries or damage were reported.

--IANS

brt/pgh

