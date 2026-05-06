May 06, 2026 12:43 PM हिंदी

Akshay Oberoi: ‘Two Zero One Four - 2014’ approaches patriotism not as slogan, but as emotion

Akshay Oberoi: ‘Two Zero One Four - 2014’ approaches patriotism not as slogan, but as emotion

Mumbai, May 6 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who is gearing up for the release of “Two Zero One Four - 2014”, shared that what really stood out to him about the upcoming film was how it approaches patriotism not as a slogan, but as an emotion.

Sharing his perspective, Akshay said in a statement: "I think what we’re witnessing right now is a very organic shift in the kind of stories audiences are connecting with. There’s a renewed interest in narratives that evoke a sense of identity, belonging, and pride but importantly, it’s no longer about loud declarations or surface-level patriotism.”

“Today’s viewers are far more discerning; they’re looking for authenticity, for stories that feel real and human while still being rooted in something larger than ourselves.”

Akshay continued: "With Two Zero One Four - 2014, what really stood out to me was how it approaches patriotism not as a slogan, but as an emotion.”

He said that it’s woven into the “fabric of the story through its characters, their choices, and the circumstances they find themselves in.”

“It reflects a time, a mindset, and a reality that many people will find relatable, especially given the current socio-cultural climate,” said Akshay about the film, which also stars Jackie Shroff.

He feels the audiences today appreciate films that respect their intelligence and emotional maturity.

“Patriotic storytelling, when done right, can be incredibly powerful because it brings people together while also making them think. If Two Zero One Four - 2014 can strike that balance between emotion, realism, and reflection, I think it will truly resonate with viewers,” he concluded.

The actor will also be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “King” directed by Siddharth Anand.

Akshay was last seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, a romantic comedy directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

--IANS

dc/

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