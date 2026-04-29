Akshay Oberoi on working with Siddharth Anand again: Feel more confident stepping into ‘King’ now

Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has reunited with Siddharth Anand after two years for “King,” starring Shah Rukh Khan, has spoken about the comfort he shares with the filmmaker, and added that he feels more confident stepping into the sets of the upcoming film.

Reflecting on their association, Akshay, who worked with the filmmaker in “Fighter,” expressed gratitude for being called back for another project.

Akshay said: "It’s been almost two years since Fighter, and collaborating with Sid again for King feels very special. With him, there’s a certain level of trust that already exists. When Sid calls, I don’t ask too many questions, I just arrive, because I know he will always look out for me as an actor and make sure I’m in the right place creatively.”

“That’s exactly what happened with King as well. He has this incredible ability to understand his actors and bring out something new in them," he added:

Akshay said that working on Fighter really strengthened his wings as an actor.

“The scale, the discipline, and the kind of performance Sid expects from everyone pushes you to grow. I learned a lot during that film, and I feel more confident stepping into King now.”

He says that to him it feels like the journey that began with Fighter has helped him evolve.

“I’m thankful to Sid for trusting me again and giving me another opportunity to be part of his cinematic world."

Fighter released in 2024. It stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. The film follows Shamsher Pathania as he fulfills his lifelong dream and becomes a member of the Indian Air Force. As he faces rigorous challenges, he must rise above his own limitations to become a true hero.

--IANS

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