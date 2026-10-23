Akshay Oberoi: I’ve based my own career decisions on actors like Manoj Bajpayee

Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who shares screen space with acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee in Gajab Raat, has credited the National Award-winning star as one of the actors who have influenced his own career decisions.

The upcoming project brings Akshay into a space where he gets to explore a different side of his acting, stepping into a character with shades of grey.

Reflecting on working alongside the veteran actor, Akshay said, “Manoj Bajpayee sir has been an idol for me since childhood. I have grown up watching his performances, and in many ways, I have based my own career decisions on actors like him, who have consistently chosen substance over convention and let their work speak for itself.”

He added: “He showed us that you don't have to follow the obvious path to build a meaningful career; you have to believe in the characters you choose and the stories you want to tell. As an actor, you look up to people who make you believe that there is so much more to this profession than just being seen on screen.”

Akshay said that working with Manoj Bajpayee was therefore a very special experience for him.

“Sharing screen space with someone whose work has influenced your own journey is both humbling and exciting. He brings an incredible depth, honesty and unpredictability to his performances, and that makes every scene more engaging. Our face-off in Gajab Raat gave me the opportunity to challenge myself and bring a different energy to my performance.”

He added: “It is a moment I will always value, both as an actor and as someone who has admired him for years.”

Speaking about collaborating with producer Neeraj Pandey, Akshay added, “Neeraj Pandey has a distinct approach to storytelling and character development. Being part of a project backed by him gave me the opportunity to explore a role that moves beyond familiar territory.”

“Playing someone with shades of grey is always interesting because it challenges you to look beyond the obvious and understand what drives a character’s choices. I am excited for the audience to see this side of me in Gajab Raat.”

--IANS

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