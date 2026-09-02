Akshay Oberoi: Having a home surrounded by nature has always been a dream

Mumbai, Sep 2 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, whose latest release is the Yash-starrer “Toxic”, has bought a farmhouse in Karjat and said that having a home surrounded by nature has always been a dream.

Sharing his excitement for his property, which was under construction for 1.5 years, Akshay said in a statement: “This farmhouse is more than just a property; it’s my sanctuary. A place where I can disconnect from the chaos of Mumbai and reconnect with myself and my family.”

“The idea of having a home surrounded by nature has always been a dream. It’s soothing and gives me the perfect escape from my hectic schedule. Spending quality time with my wife and son here is truly priceless. It’s where I can relax, rejuvenate, and simply enjoy the little moments of life.”

The farmhouse, located in the scenic town of Karjat, is a holiday home crafted with Akshay's personal touch. Though landscaping work is still underway, the house is already a haven for the actor and his loved ones.

Akshay recently celebrated Christmas and New Year at the farmhouse, surrounded by close friends and family, marking the beginning of a new chapter in this beautiful retreat.

He added: “I feel incredibly blessed. This farmhouse wouldn’t have been possible without the fruitful projects I’ve been a part of recently. It’s a reminder of how far I’ve come and how much I have to be thankful for.”

Talking about Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a gangster film. It stars Yash in a dual role, alongside Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Toxic is reportedly budgeted at Rs. 500−1,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups explores the life of Raya, a violent gangster and playboy who rose to power in the underworld crime before his eventual downfall. Years later, he has to face his biological son Rumi / Ticket, who prepared his revenge on Raya, after the latter abandoned him and his wife.

--IANS

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