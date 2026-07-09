Akshay Oberoi hails Neeraj Pandey’s next project as a ‘unique and challenging’ experience

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has opened up about his experience working on filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming project, calling it “unique and deeply rewarding.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he shared his excitement about being part of the venture and praised Pandey’s distinct storytelling approach. Akshay, who has completed the dubbing process for the movie, revealed that the project offered him an enriching and memorable experience.

Speaking about the experience, Akshay Oberoi said, “We've now completed the dubbing and the final post-production process is nearly over, which makes this a very special moment for me. Working on this project has been an incredibly fulfilling experience from start to finish. Getting the opportunity to work with someone like Neeraj Pandey was unique because he approaches storytelling with such clarity and conviction. As an actor, you always hope to collaborate with filmmakers who challenge you to think differently, and Neeraj sir certainly does that. Every conversation with him offered a new perspective, whether it was about the character, the scene, or the larger story being told.”

Talking about working alongside veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee, he mentioned, “Sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee was equally enriching. He is an actor I have admired for years, and being part of the same project gave me the chance to observe and learn a great deal.”

“Now that the dubbing is complete and the film is moving towards its final stages, there is naturally a sense of excitement. We have all put a lot of effort into this project, and I'm genuinely looking forward to watching the finished product and, eventually, sharing it with the audience. I feel very positive about what we have created together.”

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming project stars Manoj Bajpayee in the leading role.

Besides this, Akshay Oberoi also has the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer upcoming film 'King' in his lineup.

“King, co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji.

--IANS

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