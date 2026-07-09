July 09, 2026 2:08 PM हिंदी

Akshay Oberoi hails Neeraj Pandey’s next project as a ‘unique and challenging’ experience

Akshay Oberoi hails Neeraj Pandey’s next project as a ‘unique and challenging’ experience

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi has opened up about his experience working on filmmaker Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming project, calling it “unique and deeply rewarding.”

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he shared his excitement about being part of the venture and praised Pandey’s distinct storytelling approach. Akshay, who has completed the dubbing process for the movie, revealed that the project offered him an enriching and memorable experience.

Speaking about the experience, Akshay Oberoi said, “We've now completed the dubbing and the final post-production process is nearly over, which makes this a very special moment for me. Working on this project has been an incredibly fulfilling experience from start to finish. Getting the opportunity to work with someone like Neeraj Pandey was unique because he approaches storytelling with such clarity and conviction. As an actor, you always hope to collaborate with filmmakers who challenge you to think differently, and Neeraj sir certainly does that. Every conversation with him offered a new perspective, whether it was about the character, the scene, or the larger story being told.”

Talking about working alongside veteran actor Manoj Bajpayee, he mentioned, “Sharing screen space with Manoj Bajpayee was equally enriching. He is an actor I have admired for years, and being part of the same project gave me the chance to observe and learn a great deal.”

“Now that the dubbing is complete and the film is moving towards its final stages, there is naturally a sense of excitement. We have all put a lot of effort into this project, and I'm genuinely looking forward to watching the finished product and, eventually, sharing it with the audience. I feel very positive about what we have created together.”

Neeraj Pandey's upcoming project stars Manoj Bajpayee in the leading role.

Besides this, Akshay Oberoi also has the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer upcoming film 'King' in his lineup.

“King, co-written and directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and Rani Mukerji.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

India, Australia reaffirm commitment to open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

India, Australia reaffirm commitment to open, rules-based Indo-Pacific

EU needs to deliver as India steps up pace to roll out free trade pact: Report

EU needs to deliver as India steps up pace to roll out free trade pact: Report

Telangana: 26 students taken ill after breakfast at a residential school

Telangana: 26 students taken ill after breakfast at a residential school

One-off women's Test: Lord's prepares for landmark game as England, India renew red-ball rivalry (preview)

One-off women's Test: Lord's prepares for landmark game as England, India renew red-ball rivalry (preview)

Australia to return cultural artefacts to India; PM Modi announces repatriation of First Nations ancestor

Australia to return cultural artefacts to India; PM Modi announces repatriation of First Nations ancestor

Anshula Kapoor says all she 'wanted on her wedding day was her mom': Just wanted one of her hugs

Anshula Kapoor says all she 'wanted on her wedding day was her mom': Just wanted one of her hugs

Minister Hardeep Puri rejects claims against E20 fuel, calls it scientifically tested

Minister Hardeep Puri rejects claims against E20 fuel, calls it scientifically tested

Kay Kay Menon embarks on an unexpected journey of change as a laid-back headmaster in ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’

Kay Kay Menon embarks on an unexpected journey of change as a laid-back headmaster in ‘Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya’

Sudhanshu Pandey slams abusive culture in reality shows: Girls are abusing even more than boys, ruined as a society

Sudhanshu Pandey slams abusive culture in reality shows: Girls are abusing more than boys, ruined as a society

India-Australia partnership long-lasting, deep as Test match: PM Modi

India-Australia partnership long-lasting, deep as Test match: PM Modi