Akshay Oberoi on being fascinated by morally grey characters: They rarely see themselves as villain of their own story

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Akshay Oberoi, who has explored morally complex personalities across projects such as Gurgaon, Flesh, Thar and Tony. With Gajab Raat, he says what fascinates him about morally grey characters is that they rarely see themselves as the villain of their own story.

Speaking about his interest in playing characters with darker shades, Akshay said in a statement: “What fascinates me about morally grey characters is that they rarely see themselves as the villain of their own story. Everyone has their own reasons for doing what they do, and exploring that mindset as an actor is incredibly interesting.”

“These roles give me the freedom to experiment with different emotions, contradictions and unexpected traits that may not always be possible with a conventional protagonist. I enjoy playing characters who challenge me as a performer and allow me to discover something new with every project.”

Gajab Raat also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Manoj Bajpayee, Divya Dutta, Saqib Saleem, and Kiku Sharda. Manoj plays Ajay Nirvit, a hyper-efficient and corrupt sub-inspector/cop known for a side-extortion scheme. The film was previously titled Ghooskhor Pandat before being renamed.

Akshay, who was also seen playing an antagonist in the Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups”, made his acting debut as a child in the 2002 comedy-drama American Chai. He played his first leading role in Rajshri Productions film Isi Life Mein...! He moved to television work after the release of his first film.

In 2012, he played the lead role in Bejoy Nambiar's MTV Rush. Nambiar, impressed with Oberoi's work on the show, offered him his second film, the Tamil remake of the suspense thriller Pizza. He was loved for his work in Laal Rang and Gurgaon.

He will next be seen in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “King”, which also stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

--IANS

dc/