Akshay Kumar recalls when police ran after him and Ahmed Khan during a song shoot

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Akshay Kumar has been directed by Ahmed Khan in his latest venture, 'Welcome To The Jungle'. These two started their association from ‘Ye Dillagi’ and ‘Suhaag’ and then went on to collaborate on many projects.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Akshay recalled how they would get into trouble, and once they were even chased by police during an exclusive interaction with IANS.

Talking about their early days working together, Akshay said that they had been chased by security and police many times.

Sharing a particular incident while shooting the title track from his 1997 drama 'Aflatoon', Akshay told IANS, "If you watch the song Aflatoon, that car was not rented. It was just passing by. The owner of the car was a fan of mine. I asked him, ‘Can I dance on your car for five minutes?’ He said, ‘Go ahead.’ So we danced on it. Like this, in many places, we even got chased away."

Akshay added that while working with Ahmed, they have been chased out of the places they were shooting in several times.

"We would go inside buildings and start shooting, and then the watchman would come running. That shot is actually there in the song; we have kept it—the watchman is running towards us. He came to scold us and chase us away... On Sea Rock as well, the police chased us out. There are many like this."

Coming back to 'Welcome To The Jungle', the project also stars Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Daler Mehndi, Farida Jalal, Krishna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Kiran Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal Sharma, Vindu Dara Singh, Nawab Shah, Urvashi Rautela, Puneet Issar, Arjun Firoz Khan, Late Pankaj Dheer, Sudesh Berry, Hemant Pandey, Zakir Hussain, and Sayaji Shinde, along with others.

AA Nadiadwala and Star Studio18 present in association with Cape of Good Films and Seeta Films, "Welcome To the Jungle" is a Base Industries Group and Seeta Films Production.

--IANS

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