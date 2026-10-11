Akshay Kumar recalls Ganesh Acharya’s early days, says his journey makes him ‘happy and proud’

Mumbai, Oct 11 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has celebrated choreographer Ganesh Acharya’s journey from humble beginnings to becoming a recognized name in the industry.

The ‘Airlift’ actor took to social media to share the trailer and recalled his long-standing association with Ganesh, expressing happiness and pride over the choreographer’s achievements. “Master ji aur mera saath bahut purana hai. I still remember, as a choreographer, his very first song was with me. Aur aaj unhone apni mehnat aur talent se jo mukaam haasil kiya hai, it makes me so happy and proud,” Akshay wrote.

Reflecting on Ganesh’s journey, the actor said his rise from a small beginning to his current position was what the film was all about. “Ek chhoti si shuruaat se lekar aaj yahan tak pahunchne ka unka safar, yahi kahaani hai Ganesh: Dust to Stardust ki. Aur sabse khaas baat yeh hai ki yeh unki apni kahaani hai,” (“His journey from a humble beginning to reaching where he is today is the story of ‘Ganesh: Dust to Stardust’. And the most special thing is that this is his own story.”) he added.

The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor also expressed his happiness at sharing the film’s trailer with audiences and extended his best wishes to Ganesh, whom he fondly addressed as his friend. “Bahut khushi ho rahi hai iska trailer aap sabke saath share karte hue. Lots of love and best wishes, mere dost!” he wrote.

Ganesh Acharya had announced his upcoming directorial venture, “Ganesh: Dust to Stardust.” The makers unveiled the film’s first look on September 14. Co-written by Ganesh and Digangana Suryavanshi, the film is produced by Soundarya and features debutant Shivanshu Soni in the lead role.

‘Ganesh: Dust to Stardust’ is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 11, 2026.

Talking about the film, Ganesh Acharya said in a statement, “Ganesh Dust To Stardust is a very special film for me. We have made it with a lot of heart, and I am excited to finally share its first glimpse with the audience. I hope they enjoy what we have created.”

--IANS

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