Akshay Kumar on reprising Jolly Mishra in ‘Jolly LLB 3’: It’s a special journey for me

Mumbai, Sep 10 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar has opened up about reprising his role as Jolly Mishra in the upcoming film “Jolly LLB 3.”

He described the experience as a special journey for him. The ‘Airlift’ actor expressed excitement about returning to the beloved character and bringing a fresh perspective to the courtroom drama. On Wednesday, the makers dropped the trailer of the film on social media. For the caption, they wrote, “Jab do Jolly honge Aamne Samne toh hoga double - comedy, chaos aur kalesh! #JollyLLB3Trailer out now! #JollyLLB3 in cinemas 19th September. #JollyVsJolly.”

In a statement, Akshay shared, “Coming back as Jolly Mishra has been a special journey for me. What makes this film truly exciting is that it’s not just about reviving a character, it’s about putting him in the courtroom against another Jolly, played brilliantly by Arshad. The energy, humour, and the conflict between us made every scene unpredictable. The trailer is just a glimpse of that madness. The real fun begins in cinemas on 19th September.”

Speaking about reprising Jolly Tyagi in the film, Arshad Warsi expressed, "Jolly Tyagi was the character that started it all for me. Returning to him after so many years feels like meeting an old friend, except this time, that friend has to spar with Akshay’s Jolly Mishra! The banter, the arguments, the tug-of-war, it’s all laced with comedy but also layered with heart. I think audiences are going to enjoy watching the fireworks between us.”

Saurabh Shukla, who plays the role of Judge Tripathi, said, "Judge Tripathi has been one of my most loved characters. But this time, the poor judge has double the trouble! With two Jollys in one courtroom, the chaos, the comedy, and the drama are on a whole new level. For me as an actor, it was great fun to bring back Tripathi’s quirks, but also to explore how he deals with a situation he has never faced before. The audience will laugh but also connect with the dilemmas he faces.”

Director Subhash Kapoor mentioned, “The Jolly LLB franchise has always balanced humour with a strong social issue, and that’s the DNA we wanted to preserve in Part 3. But the challenge was to bring both Jollys together in one story. Akshay and Arshad bring such different energies that the courtroom really becomes a battleground of ideologies as much as personalities.”

Presented by Star Studio18 and helmed by Subhash Kapoor, “Jolly LLB 3” also stars Huma Qureshi and Amrita Rao. The film is slated to hit theatres on 19th September.

--IANS

ps/