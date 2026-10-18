October 18, 2026 5:08 PM हिंदी

Akshay Kumar meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, talk about film Policy in the state

Akshay Kumar meets Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, talk about film Policy in the state

Mumbai, Oct 18 (IANS) Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his official residence. During the recent meeting, the actor and politician reportedly talked about the film policy of the state.

The two are further believed to have discussed the potential of Uttarakhand to attract more film productions.

The Chief Minister shared that Uttarakhand has established itself as a major film shooting destination in the country, with its natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, diverse geographical conditions, and film-friendly environment attracting filmmakers.

He further stressed that the shooting of big film projects in Uttarakhand is also playing a crucial role in further strengthening the state's identity as a suitable film destination.

The Chief Minister added that along with promoting film shoots in the state, they are also focusing on generating employment for local artists, technicians, and the youth. Additionally, with an increase in film production activities, tourism, the hotel business, transportation, and other sectors will also get a major boost in Uttarakhand.

The CM also credited the Uttarakhand Film Policy-2024 for all these positive changes. Making things easier for the filmmakers, under the policy, they are being provided with easy permissions through a single-window system.

Akshay met Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami while shooting in Uttarakhand for his yet-untitled next with director Anees Bazmee.

Recently, Akshay was captured with actress Raashii Khanna in Mussoorie and the Landour area. According to the reports, they were filming a song for the project.

In May, Akshay and the leading lady of the drama, Vidya Balan concluded the Kerala schedule of their next with Anees Bazmee.

Sharing the professional update on social media, Akshay uploaded a sweet picture with his co-stars Vidya and Raashii, along with the caption, "Keralam schedule wrapped! Nothing beats working with good people in a beautiful place."

--IANS

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