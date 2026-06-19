Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar return with ‘Pitch To Get Rich’ season 2 for fashion startups

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar are set to return with the second season of “Pitch To Get Rich," the fashion-focused business reality show aimed at discovering and nurturing the next generation of fashion entrepreneurs.

"Pitch To Get Rich," the fashion-centric business reality show supported by Akshay and Karan, is gearing up for its second season. The upcoming edition will introduce an expanded Rs 100 crore investment fund and continue its mission of identifying and supporting promising fashion entrepreneurs aspiring to create the next major fashion label.

Speaking about the new season, Akshay, who is associated with the initiative as a promoter and investor, said in a statement, “India's fashion entrepreneurs have the talent and ambition to build world-class brands. Through Pitch To Get Rich, we're creating opportunities for founders to access the capital, mentorship, and support they need to scale. This ₹100 crore commitment is our investment in the future of Indian fashion.”

Launched by the Fashion Entrepreneur Fund (FEF), the show serves as a meeting ground for budding fashion founders, investors, and industry leaders. It gives entrepreneurs the opportunity to present their business ideas, secure funding, and gain valuable mentorship to help grow their brands.

Season 2 will bring a major boost in funding, with the investment pool increasing to Rs100 crore from Rs 40 crore in the first season. The new edition will continue to showcase entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas, engaging with mentors, and participating in investment negotiations, building on the format that made the show a notable platform for fashion startups.

Interestingly, Karan Johar is known for his bold and stylish fashion sense in the industry. With his love for luxury outfits and standout looks, he often sets new fashion trends and has represented the country on global platforms. He is especially recognized for his signature oversized designer sunglasses, richly embroidered blazers, vibrant colors, and experimental luxury streetwear.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has established himself as a fashion icon by combining comfort with bold, experimental style choices. He is also recognized for his willingness to experiment with fashion, often wearing striking patterns, oversized fits, and unique combinations that influence trends. Long before athleisure became popular, he popularized the “airport look” with his stylish casual wear. Akshay Kumar is considered one of the first mainstream Bollywood stars to adopt bold and unconventional fashion choices.

--IANS

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