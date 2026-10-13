Aksharaa Haasan: Grateful to be born to my parents!

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actress Aksharaa Haasan, who is the younger daughter of actor and politician Kamal Haasan and his wife Sarika, has now shared some rare pictures of her parents holding her as a child and expressed gratitude for having been born to them.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the rare black and white pictures in which she is seen in the arms of her parents, Aksharaa Haasan wrote, "Over the years these pictures are one of the best gifts I could have ever received."

She went on to say, "Thank you to Shyam Tekwani uncle for taking these precious pictures. Grateful to be born to my parents. @actor_sarika @ikamalhaasan So proud of my legacy. Made me! Strength is a feeling and not just genes."

On the work front, Akshara Haasan was last seen in the film ‘Simulacra’. The actress had said that her role in the film had demanded a different level of maturity from her. She had also said that the role had allowed her to explore a different side of her as an actor.

For the unaware, Akshara Haasan had played a character called Nivi in the film. Talking about her role, Akshara Haasan had said, "Nivi is a very different character that I’ve played. This time I feel it required a different maturity level as a person and therefore a character. With how layered the story is, I discovered a side of me as an actor and got to explore emotions and complexities of emotions colliding. It challenged me as an actor. I truly enjoyed performing the character Nivi”.

The film was set in an imminent near-future where human lives are governed by neural brain chips. Simulacra explored a world where tech giants allowed people to tailor, rewrite, or completely erase their personal memories. The plot followed two pedestrians, Nayan (played by Satyajeet Dubey) and Nivi (played by Akshara Haasan), who cross paths in a society increasingly reliant on trans-humanism.

--IANS

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