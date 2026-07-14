'Akhilesh Yadav wants riots to take place': UP Minister OP Rajbhar

Lucknow, July 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Tuesday accused Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav of "wanting to incite riots" in the state in order to "win Muslim votes" in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to IANS, OP Rajbhar said: "Akhilesh Yadav wants riots to take place in the state because riots and curfews occurred during his government's tenure. Ordinary people suffered because of them, and that is what he wants again.

Referring to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots, he reiterated: "People were killing each other...Akhilesh Yadav wants riots and curfew to take place to win Muslim votes."

"Akhilesh Yadav is unable to digest the fact that Muslims are at peace. He is saying that the BJP government is not good because it is not creating riots," Rajbhar further alleged.

Earlier in the day, the UP Minister put up a post on X, blaming the Samajwadi Party for a 'reign of terror' during its regime in the state.

Referring to the 2012 UP Assembly poll results, which gave a clear mandate to the SP, Rajbhar said: "As soon as the mandate of power was received, your people started their brazen dance against Dalits and backward castes. The government hadn't even been formed yet; you had only won, and from that moment, your reign of terror began. Within two days of receiving the mandate, on March 8, 2016, your unrestrained SP goons set fire to 13 Dalit homes in Bimbia village of Revsa, Sitapur. Simply because the Dalits had not voted for SP."

"In the same Sitapur, on December 21, 2015, in Patti Dehlia village under Laharpur police station, 35 homes were set on fire in the Dalit settlement, just because the Dalits had not voted for the SP candidate in the 'pradhan' election. Two innocent Dalit children were burned alive. Your SP Pradhan himself was setting fire to the homes with his own hands. The families begged and pleaded through their tears, but your SP goons showed no mercy. The children were reduced to ashes, the settlement turned to rubble," he alleged.

Terming the alleged incidents as "Mughal barbarity", the SBSP chief further attacked the SP, saying, "In your government, not voting was 'punished' with such brutal atrocities on the Bahujans."

Adding to his allegations against the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, OP Rajbhar said: "During the Samajwadi Party's rule...there was a gang that used to throw eggs at moving vehicles. The driver's vision would be obstructed, forcing the vehicle to stop, and then they would rob the occupants. There was such a gang. The same gang was responsible for incidents like the Badaun case and the Bulandshahr case. Mothers kept crying while their daughters were being raped. Two girls were raped and then hanged from a tree."

"That's what I reminded them (SP) about all the things they carried out during their regime," he remarked.

Moreover, the UP Minister alleged that during his recent visit to the state's Ballia district, "SP workers and goons were creating havoc on the streets. Criminals were roaming around carrying Samajwadi Party flags. They do not realise that the rule of law prevails."

--IANS

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