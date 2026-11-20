Lalitpur, Nov 20 (IANS) Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has extended support to the ongoing Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra led by senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Singh thanked Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party for supporting the yatra, which began from Ujjain on October 20 and is scheduled to culminate at Ayodhya, according to a statement issued by Singh's office on Friday.

The padyatra entered its 27th day on Friday, beginning from Khiriya village in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district. Before the march commenced, prayers and rituals were performed for the sacred urns containing water from holy rivers, the idol of Lord Ram Lalla installed in the Ram Rath and the earthen Shiva Lingam.

The march passed through Nanaura Tiraha, Jakhora, Manpura Jod and Tekri Hanuman Temple. After a lunch break and rest around 1 p.m., it resumed through Gulenda Jod, Vadivar Tigaila and Para village before reaching Baulari Bijrautha, where the day's march concluded in the evening.

Residents welcomed the participants at several places along the route. Former Union Minister Pradeep Jain Aditya also joined the yatra and extended support to the demands raised by Singh.

In his statement, Singh said the support from Akhilesh Yadav would strengthen the campaign, which he described as a movement to protect democracy, the Constitution and the dignity of Sanatan traditions.

He said the struggle was not confined to any political party or individual but concerned every citizen who believed in respect for the people's mandate and the sanctity of religious faith.

Singh reiterated his demand for machine-readable voter lists and elections through ballot papers instead of EVMs. He also demanded impartial investigations into alleged vote theft and irregularities in temple donations and offerings, a transparent mechanism for managing such contributions and strict action against those found guilty.

The day's march concluded at Baulari Bijrautha, while arrangements for the participants' night stay were made at Bundela Bandhu Farm House in Kala Pahad, Lalitpur district.

The yatra, which started from Ujjain on the occasion of Vijayadashami, is travelling towards Ayodhya as part of Singh's campaign on electoral transparency and the protection of devotees' faith.

--IANS

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