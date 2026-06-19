Akash Makhija recollects watching ‘brutal things’ in boys’ school which helped him sketch his ‘Raakh’ character

Mumbai, June 19 (IANS) Actor Akash Makhija, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his role of a psychopathic serial killer in ‘Raakh’, has spoken up on how he sketched the character from brutality that he has seen with his own eyes.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the streaming series along with Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bhashir, Ramandeep Yadav, Prosit Roy, Anusha Nandkumar and Sandeep Sanket.

Talking about his part, he told IANS, “He is a narcissist and he believes that, you know, the world revolves around him. And he has the ‘main character energy’, I feel. And whatever he thinks the people around him are, they are just a small part of his own story. And he'll take what he wants and he'll just hunt for it. So, I mean, that was the brief I had in my mind. For Babu, I felt that he'll ask for it and if he doesn't get it, he'll take it. So, not even for once I thought that I should sympathize with the character”.

In ‘Raakh’, Akash essays a serial killer and a rapist, who goes about terrorising people across India along with his partner, Rajjo.

He then recollected an incident from his school where boys would scratch each other with tools in the geometry box.

“So, I think, this was the brief also. And I think more than anything, it's written that way. If you see throughout the script, it's the whole character, it's written. So, you know, at times, you know, when, like, you know, that's how the writing is. You don't have to search a lot about it because it's on there, it's in the script. So, yeah. And apart from that, it's some observations. I grew up in a government boys’ school. And I've seen brutal things happening in my own class. I've seen people, scratching each other with tools in the geometry box. I've seen a lot of such things happening in schools. I think also from the world out, because these characters are also part of the society. I don't know if it still exists. When I was growing up, I was in boys’ school and I've seen so many brutal things, I can't even talk about it”, he added.

--IANS

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