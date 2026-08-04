Akanksha Chaudhary defends Ram Kapoor amid kissing row in 'Lock Upp': He never made anyone uncomfortable

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Chaudhary has come out in support of Ram Kapoor amid the controversy surrounding his habit of candidly meeting female contestants in Lock Upp with kisses on the forehead and cheeks.

The influencer firmly stated that she never saw him make anyone uncomfortable.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Akanksha, who recently got evicted from the show, said she understands that such incidents do happen in the industry, but maintained that Ram Kapoor's intentions were never inappropriate.

"Obviously, I agree that this happens a lot in the industry and outside. I am not saying anything for that. But because I was at home and I used to talk to Ram sir daily. And even in the secret room, I heard everything that Shreya used to say about Ram sir. And it was not like that at all. Ram sir did not make anyone uncomfortable."

Recalling a conversation inside the house, she said Shreya Kalra had once remarked in front of Shilpa Shinde that Ram Kapoor kissed her more than her own father.

"When I was in the secret room, I think Shreya had said in front of Shilpa Shinde that Ram sir kisses me more than my father. But then Shilpa ji said, 'No, no, he doesn't do it that way.'"

Akanksha added that Shreya herself had clarified that she did not mean it in an inappropriate manner.

"So then she said, I remember this. We were having a conversation at the counter where we used to cook food. So she said, 'Yes, obviously, I am not saying it that way. I don't mean it that way. I am just saying that he does it again and again.' So she was very chill about it."

According to Akanksha, the situation escalated only after the issue surfaced during the lie detector task, that was secretly helmed by influencer Apoorva Makhija.

"But just then it came in the lie detector. And that was also fake. Later I found out that Apoorva was doing it. So seeing that, Shreya changed her stance and said ‘Yes, I told her yesterday, 'Don't touch me like this.'"

For the uninitiated, Ram Kapoor recently found himself at the centre of social media criticism after clips from the show showing him greeting female contestants with kisses on their forehead and cheeks went viral.

Many viewers alleged that the gestures appeared to make some contestants uncomfortable.

–IANS

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