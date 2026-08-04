Mira Rajput shares fun 'Kapoor' moments from family vacation with Shahid Kapoor & in-laws

Mumbai, August 4 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput Kapoor treated fans to fun glimpses of a family vacation on Tuesday morning.

Sharing the pictures featuring husband Shahid Kapoor, mother-in-law Supriya Pathak, father-in-law Pankaj Kapur, sister-in-law Sanah Kapur and other members of the Kapoor family, she highlighted the fun essence of her ‘Kapoor in-laws’.

Taking to her social media account, Mira posted a cheerful photograph with Supriya Pathak where they were seen flashing bright smiles for the camera. Captioning the image, Mira wrote, "Have-to-be Kapoors."

In another picture, Shahid Kapoor was seen posing alongside his father and veteran actor Pankaj Kapur. His son Zain, whose face was covered with a football emoji, was seen hugging Shahid. Mira captioned the picture, "Can-only-be Kapoors."

She also shared a picture of actress and her sister-in-law Sanah Kapur posing with her daughter Misha, writing, "Only-want-to-be Kapoors."

For the uninitiated, talking about Mira Rajput, she married Shahid Kapoor on July 7, 2015, in an intimate ceremony in Gurugram.

Their marriage was an arranged set-up through the spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas, with both families knowing each other through the community.

Despite an age gap of around 10 years, the couple has been touted as one of Bollywood's most admired pairs. They are parents to daughter Misha, born in 2016, and son Zain, born in 2018.

Mira, on the professional front, has found herself to be spearheading a wellness clinic and also a skin care brand.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor, this year had two big releases. He was last seen in Cocktail 2 which released in June, and earlier was seen in Vishal Bharadwaj directorial O Romeo.

--IANS

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