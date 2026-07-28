Akanksha Chamola says revealing her 'third secret' would lead to 'public lynching'

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Actress Akanksha Chamola, who is currently seen in Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, has shared that her closely guarded "third secret" would trigger severe public backlash against both her and her husband, actor Gaurav Khanna.

Akanksha's third secret is linked to her arch-rival, Shreya Kalra, on the show. Earlier, Shreya had exposed Akanksha's second secret that she is bisexual. Now, Akanksha fears Shreya could reveal her third secret as well.

Speaking candidly to her friend Pamala Serena, Akanksha added that even her family would question her for keeping such a secret from them.

She was heard saying; “That night, when she (Shreya) was talking to us. At that time she said that ‘before leaving Lock Upp, I became friends with Chamola too’. And last night she said, ‘You’re not even my friend’. She (Shreya) doesn’t realise even once that she is so inhumane.”

Akanksha called herself “a public figure no matter what.”

“My husband is a big name in the industry. We’ll both get publicly lynched. People will forget her for sure. Who did it, they’ll not remember. They will definitely remember Gaurav Khanna and me. And yes, I am answerable to my entire family now.”

She added: “Once this third secret comes out, my family will really slap me or something once I reach home. They’ll say, ‘Just leave the family if you wont tell us anything.’”

The Netflix show currently has popular names such as Shilpa Shinde, Akanksha Chaudhary, Ram Kapoor, Shreya Kalra, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopra, Dhoopar, and Varun Yadav aka Laila.

Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh host the show. The first edition of “Lock Upp” was hosted by Kangana in 2022. Karan Kundrra was introduced as Jailor for the entire season. Munawar Faruqui was named as the winner.

--IANS

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