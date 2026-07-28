July 28, 2026 12:14 PM हिंदी

HPV vaccine can end cervical cancer, says Indian-American radiation oncologist

HPV vaccine can end cervical cancer, says Indian-American radiation oncologist

Washington, July 28 (IANS) Indian-American radiation oncologist Dattatreyudu Nori has said HPV vaccination could give India a decisive advantage in its fight against cervical cancer and help eliminate the disease in the coming years.

“Now, with the HPV vaccination, we have an upper hand, and in few years, we'll be able to eliminate cancer of the cervix from India,” Nori said in an interview with IANS.

The 2026 Padma Bhushan awardee described cervical cancer as preventable, detectable and curable, making the continued loss of lives particularly distressing for doctors working in oncology.

“Cancer of the cervix is preventable, is detectable, is treatable and curable,” he said.

Nori said about 200 women die of cervical cancer every day in India. He welcomed the introduction of free HPV vaccination for girls, saying it could substantially strengthen prevention efforts.

Nori also praised the changes he said had taken place in India’s healthcare sector over the past 12 years, particularly in cancer prevention and treatment.

“A lot of significant positive changes have happened. A lot of significant, especially in healthcare,” he said.

He cited the establishment of the National Cancer Institute and the expansion of cancer treatment facilities among the important steps taken during this period.

“For the first time, he established National Cancer Institute. We didn't have that before,” Nori said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nori said India had also opened more cancer and outpatient centres, provided financial assistance to patients and made imported chemotherapy medicines less expensive.

“So many other programs he's introduced in terms of cancer care. So I really commend him for his, all his contributions,” he said.

Nori expressed confidence that India would continue to make progress across the full spectrum of cancer care.

“I'm very optimistic that, we will be making significant strides in cancer detection, prevention, screening, and treatment in India,” he said.

Speaking about his own journey, Nori said he arrived in the United States about 50 years ago and advanced from the lower ranks of medicine and academia to lead a department at an Ivy League medical school.

“This is possible only in America. Only in America,” he told the gathering in Washington.

Nori was named a Padma Bhushan recipient in medicine in 2026. The honour is India’s third-highest civilian award. The government’s Padma Awards portal lists him as an awardee from the United States.

--IANS

lkj/rs

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi lauds Sharmila for ending two-decade-long wait for para-athletics gold CWG

PM Modi lauds Sharmila Dhankar for ending long wait for para-athletics gold CWG

Johnson & Johnson agrees to $5.5 billion settlement to end 15-year talc litigation

Johnson & Johnson agrees to $5.5 billion settlement to end 15-year talc litigation

Shilpa Shetty slams fake reservation claims attributed to her: Completely fabricated

Shilpa Shetty slams fake reservation claims attributed to her: Completely fabricated

Raina recalls 'culture of fielding' that shaped India's finest fielders

Raina recalls 'culture of fielding' that shaped India's finest fielders

Vikrant Massey has outdone himself in ‘White’, says producer

Vikrant Massey has outdone himself in ‘White’, says producer

Pawan Kalyan's wife says, "Please call me Anna Konidala!" (Photo: Anna Konidala/Instagram)

Pawan Kalyan's wife says, "Please call me Anna Konidala!"

MEI sector salary jumps 9.4 pc in FY27: Report

MEI sector salary jumps 9.4 pc in FY27: Report

Amieyra Khoslla sets national record at World Youth Climbing Championships

Amieyra Khoslla sets national record at World Youth Climbing Championships

Over 20 killed, dozens injured as PoK boils

Over 20 killed, dozens injured as PoK boils

Amritsar becomes 2nd hub and spoke airport with access to over 20 international destinations

Amritsar becomes 2nd hub and spoke airport with access to over 20 international destinations