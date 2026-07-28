Akshay Kumar's daughter Nitara hides behind mother Twinkle Khanna seeing paps at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, July 28 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and author-producer Twinkle Khanna were spotted returning to Mumbai with their daughter Nitara after a family trip.

The trio was seen making their way from the airport exit towards their car parked outside, when Nitara seemed extremely shy with the paparazzi being around.

As soon as Nitara noticed the photographers waiting outside the airport, she quietly tucked herself behind her mother, trying to stay away from the cameras.

Throughout the walk from the airport exit to the parking area, the young girl continued hiding behind her mother and father, shying away from the paparazzi.

At one point, Nitara was seen breaking into a wide smile as Akshay nudged her for a quick conversation, making the young girl smile from ear to ear. Twinkle, meanwhile, was constantly seen turning back to check whether Nitara was walking behind them.

For the outing, Akshay kept it casual in a blue tracksuit featuring bold white lettering, paired with white sneakers, a black cap and a backpack.

Twinkle opted for an olive green co-ord set layered over a black top, while Nitara kept it simple in a black top and maroon trousers while carrying a brown handbag.

For the uninitiated, Akshay and Twinkle's love story dates back to the late 1990s when they reportedly met during a photoshoot for a magazine.

They later worked together on the 1999 film International Khiladi, where their bond grew stronger. The couple tied the knot on January 17, 2001.

The couple are parents to two children, son Aarav, who was born in 2002, and daughter Nitara, who was born in September 2012.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Welcome to the Jungle, which received a great response from the audience.

Twinkle Khanna has stepped away from acting in Bollywood but continues to remain an active part of the entertainment industry through her writing and production ventures. She was last seen hosting the talk show 'Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle', alongside actress Kajol.

--IANS

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