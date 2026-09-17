Ajmer Mayor election: Congress moves 37 councillors, 5 Independents to Bengaluru ahead of Sep 21 poll

Ajmer, Sep 17 (IANS) Ahead of the Ajmer Municipal Corporation mayoral election, the Congress has shifted its councillors to Bengaluru as part of efforts to keep its camp united until the September 21 vote.

Former RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore is leading the group. According to officials, 37 Congress councillors and five Independent councillors have been moved to Bengaluru, taking the total number of councillors with the group to 42.

Rathore said the councillors would remain there until September 20 and return to Ajmer for the mayoral election on September 21.

The Congress had initially kept its elected councillors at a location in Pushkar. The decision to move them to Bengaluru was subsequently taken following directions from the party's top leadership.

The Ajmer Municipal Corporation has 80 wards. The Congress won 37 seats, BJP 32, while 11 seats went to Independent candidates. A majority requires 41 votes, making the Independent councillors significant in the mayoral election.

The Congress has claimed the support of five Independent councillors. Both major parties have been working to consolidate support ahead of the September 21 election.

The Congress has fielded Ward 57 councillor Kiran Garhwal for the mayoral post. The BJP has nominated Ward 3 councillor Anamika Sharma for the post. Both candidates filed their nominations on Wednesday, setting up a direct contest for the mayor's post.

Kiran Garhwal has said that women's safety would be among her priorities. She has also spoken about improving facilities and sports grounds for young people and preparing an action plan for Ajmer's development.

Dharmendra Rathore said the decision to move the councillors was taken amid concerns over alleged pressure on Congress councillors.

He alleged that the BJP was attempting to influence the party's councillors. These allegations have been made by the Congress and have not been independently established.

The BJP and Congress are now seeking support from the Independent councillors ahead of the mayoral election. The 80 elected councillors will vote on September 21, with the result expected the same day.

--IANS

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