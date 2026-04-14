April 14, 2026 9:10 PM हिंदी

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​ (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) India’s top agricultural experts on Tuesday came out in favour of launching a mission to replace at least 25 per cent of the country's current mineral fertiliser use with organic manures over the next three years, to cut dependence on imports and improve soil health.​

Addressing a meeting organised by The National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), Secretary, Department of Agriculture Research and Education, M.L. Jat said that while fertilisers were instrumental in boosting production during the Green Revolution, the current challenge lies in declining fertiliser use efficiency and their indiscriminate application.​

He emphasised the need to launch a Mission Mode Programme to promote Integrated Nutrient Supply and Management (INSAM) and reduce the use of chemical fertilisers, which are harming the health of the country’s soil.​

Jat pointed out that with India consuming nearly 33 million tonnes of fertilisers annually, a significant share of which is imported, reducing import dependency has become imperative. ​

Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach that spans short-, medium-, and long-term strategies. ​

Strengthening initiatives such as Soil Health, promoting balanced, need-based fertiliser application, and enhancing awareness among farmers are important steps in this direction, he added.​

He said modern technologies such as precision nutrient management, artificial intelligence, and sensor-based systems must be leveraged to optimise fertiliser use. Crop diversification towards pulses and oilseeds, recycling organic waste through the waste-to-wealth initiative, and increasing the use of biological sources will further help reduce dependence on chemical fertilisers.​

Participants in the brainstorming session favoured adopting a multi-pronged strategy with short-, medium-, and long-term research and development goals, along with enabling policies to achieve them. ​

The roadmap should emphasise strengthening fertiliser research for the development of smart alternative fertilisers, utilisation of unexploited indigenous minerals (glauconite, phosphate rocks, mica, polyhalite) and industrial by-products, increased use of biologicals, exploiting the potential of soil microbiome, improved composting techniques, crop breeding for enhanced nutrient use efficiency, good agricultural practices involving precision nutrient management integrating fertilisers and organics, soil health restoration, crop diversification, and residue recycling.​

An aggressive, year-round technology transfer using digital tools such as the artificial intelligence platform Bharat VISTAAR would help facilitate large-scale adoption of proven technologies. Weak extension lays greater emphasis on increasing fertiliser use and not on its efficient use.​

The representatives reached a consensus that a paradigm shift is needed in current fertiliser policies, especially bringing urea into the ambit of nutrient-based subsidy, repurposing fertiliser subsidy as an incentive for adoption of good agricultural practices, linking subsidies with soil health cards, and exploring the possibility of disbursing subsidy to farmers as direct cash transfer. ​

The availability of cheap urea is a principal disincentive to make its efficient use or to stop its overuse. Proportionally underuse of more expensive fertilisers, phosphorus, and potassium than recommended leads to deficiencies in soil and crops.​

--IANS

sps/dan

LATEST NEWS

Ruturaj Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as Chennai Super Kings aim to maintain winning momentum in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Gaikwad’s lean run casts a shadow as CSK aim to maintain winning momentum

Adani Energy rolls out 1,000 MW power link to boost Mumbai's clean energy supply

Adani Energy rolls out 1,000 MW power link to boost Mumbai's clean energy supply

Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders players wear black armband to pay tribute to late C.D Gopinath, during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: CSK, KKR players wear black armband to pay tribute to late C.D Gopinath

Pakistan: Sisters once again denied meeting with former PM Imran Khan at Adiala jail

Pakistan: Sisters once again denied meeting with former PM Imran Khan at Adiala jail

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​ (Photo: IANS)

India must switch to organic manure to cut fertiliser use by 25 pc: Experts​

Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities (File image)

Pakistan: Family of killed Christian youth demands justice and protection of minorities

Two Pak-flagged oil tankers turned back from Strait of Hormuz: Report (Representational/File image)

Two Pak-flagged oil tankers turned back from Strait of Hormuz: Report

TCS Nashik harassment case is isolated, no systemic issue in IT sector: Nasscom

TCS Nashik harassment case is isolated, no systemic issue in IT sector: Nasscom

In call with Trump, PM Modi stresses on keeping Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure' (File image)

In call with Trump, PM Modi stresses on keeping Strait of Hormuz 'open and secure'

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead