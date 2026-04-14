April 14, 2026 9:11 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead

IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead

Chennai, April 14 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Cameron Green admitted the team is still searching for momentum in IPL 2026, even as he remained optimistic about a turnaround ahead of their clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Green, who arrived at KKR with high expectations following a Rs 25.20 crore deal, has endured a modest start with the bat, managing scores of 18, 2, 4 and an unbeaten 32 in four outings. With Cricket Australia advising caution due to his recent recovery, his bowling has also been gradually reintroduced, with the all-rounder sending down two overs in the previous game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Reflecting on his experience with a new franchise after stints with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Green highlighted the positive environment within the KKR camp despite results not going their way.

“It's awesome. Obviously, on field it's not been our year so far. We know it's a long tournament, so probably need to win some games pretty desperately. But no, off field it's been awesome. I think all the support staff, the players have been great and up and about. So hopefully that holds us in good stead,” the all-rounder told the broadcasters ahead of the CSK vs KKR clash.

KKR are coming off a narrow defeat in their previous outing, and Green pointed out that the team has focused on staying positive and backing the processes that are working.

“We kind of spoke with the whole team and said we're doing a lot of things right. And obviously, IPL summer can have a really good day and win the game for anyone. So hopefully we're just on the better side of it next time,” he said.

On his own progress with the ball, Green expressed confidence in his physical condition and hinted at a bigger role in the upcoming game, saying, “Body's really good. I think obviously with bowling, there's nothing like match practice. So hopefully I'm better for it, and I'll be able to bowl four overs this game, which is good.”

The Australian also shared his perspective on the evolving batting trends in the tournament, noting a slight shift compared to previous high-scoring seasons.

“I wasn't part of it last year. But yeah, thinking back to two years ago, I think teams were getting 270 really consistently. So yeah, I don't know if it's just because a bit of nerves early start of the competition. The scores seem a little bit lower, but we'll wait and see how it goes,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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IPL 2026: ‘I’ll be able to bowl four overs,’ says Green on fitness signalling bigger role at KKR ahead

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